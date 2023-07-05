Cosplay Costumes Market Size to grow by USD 1,667.34 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising anime and gaming industry drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosplay costumes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,667.34 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 75% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In APAC, the major factor driving the growth of the cosplay costume market includes the growing trend and popularity of cosplay events, competitions, and conventions, such as Anime Expo, World Cosplay Summit, Gamescon, and Comic-Con International. These popular cosplay conventions are hosted majorly by the countries such as China and Japan, which, in turn, are responsible for the growth of the cosplay costume market in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosplay Costumes Market

Vendor Landscape

The cosplay costumes market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing anime and gaming industry is a major factor driving growth in the cosplay customer market. Anime consists of various types of individualistic techniques, characteristics, visual art, cinematography, and imagination. Initially, anime was introduced in the television industry with the first Japanese television anime, which marked the beginning of a new anime industry. It has gained world attention as one of the performing arts, in the cosplay industry, in which people dress up as anime characters. However, due to an increased number of gaming conventions globally, Cosplay costumes have been increasingly pursued by the gaming industry in recent years, and this has driven the global cosplay costume market. Numerous manufacturing companies operating in the global cosplay costume market have expanded their game-related costume and movie or anime characters.

The increasing shift toward DIY costumes is a significant challenge impeding the cosplay costumes market. Due to the high cost of cosplay costumes, people are shifting toward DIY costumes with the growing number of cosplay events and celebrations. A number of people, therefore, adjust to this opportunity and make their clothes as they see fit. People are largely choosing DIY due to their lower or cheaper costs than purchasing Cosplay Costumes. Individuals designing their own costumes improves the creativity of people as per the choice of materials, colors, and intricate details. However, there is a possibility for Cosplayers to make new costumes every year at a minimal cost through the use of DIY costumes when compared with buying them in stores or online. Designing their own costumes ensures a standout for individuals by trick-or-treaters. DIY cosplay costumes are formed cheaper, and the materials used to make them are reusable for other costumes for the next year for a different character and also helps people to express and improve their skills in making homemade costumes. Therefore, the rising shift toward DIY costumes will impede the growth of the global cosplay costumes market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Growing consumer purchasing power is an emerging trend shaping the cosplay costume market. Purchasing power is largely concerned with the cost-of-living index and shows how inflation has an effect on consumer purchasing power. One significant factor influencing consumers' purchasing power is the price of various goods and services. After the pandemic, the purchasing power has been observed to resume according to pre-pandemic levels. Thus, in developed countries, especially the US, Halloween is celebrated every year. Post the pandemic, retailers were prepared to meet the demand for these costumes, making them memorable in 2022. In comparison with last year, there was an upsurge in expenditure on costumes due to the increased celebrations and Halloween planning. Therefore, the increasing consumer purchasing power will positively impact the growth of the global cosplay costumes market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

Report

Company Profiles

The cosplay costumes market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Acgcosplay.com, AIMARK Ltd., Cospa Co. Ltd., Cosplaysky, DokiDoki Cosplay, elope Inc., Epic Cosplay Wigs, Foshan Meike Garment Co. Ltd., HalloweenCostumes.com, JAKKS Pacific Inc., Madhulika Impex, Otakuplan Clothing Co. Ltd., Rolecosplay.com, RUBIES II LLC, SHFM Ltd., Siam Costumes Intl. Ltd., Simcosplay Co. Ltd., SpreePicky, XCOSER Co. Ltd., and Yaya Han.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Women, Men, Kids, and Unisex), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the women segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the women segment was estimated to contribute to the highest share of the global cosplay costumes market. Cosplay is available to all kinds of people, including women, orientations, and expressions. For instance, some of the cosplay costumes for women include a Black Cat cosplay costume, Harley cosplay costumes, Scarlet witch Wanda cosplay costumes, a female Spiderman cosplay suit, a female lady Deadpool cosplay costume suit, and Wednesday Addams prom dress cosplay costume. An increase in the spending power of women, with more women entering the workforce, results in the increased demand for cosplay costumes. However, in developing countries, a growing inclination toward cosplay events and competitions alongside the advent of organized retailing and urbanization will support the growth of the women segment of the global cosplay costumes market during the forecast period.

Cosplay Costumes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,667.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acgcosplay.com, AIMARK Ltd., Cospa Co. Ltd., Cosplaysky, DokiDoki Cosplay, elope Inc., Epic Cosplay Wigs, Foshan Meike Garment Co. Ltd., HalloweenCostumes.com, JAKKS Pacific Inc., Madhulika Impex, Otakuplan Clothing Co. Ltd., Rolecosplay.com, RUBIES II LLC, SHFM Ltd., Siam Costumes Intl. Ltd., Simcosplay Co. Ltd., SpreePicky, XCOSER Co. Ltd., and Yaya Han Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

