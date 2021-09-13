Cosplayflex Now Available at Over 900 Hobby Lobby Stores Nationwide

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Previously only available at a handful of small retailers, Cosplayflex™, a one-of-a-kind and extremely popular thermoplastic used by cosplayers and creators, is now available at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide.

The move comes after many years of cosplayers and creators, who use Cosplayflex to create armor, props, costumes, and accessories of all kinds, found it hard to get their hands on Cosplayflex. Now, over 900 Hobby Lobby stores will carry the popular thermoplastic.

Cosplayflex

Cosplayflex is manufactured in Germany and distributed in the U.S. by Goods for Geeks™. Goods for Geeks was founded in 2018 and is family owned and operated out of Fort Collins, Colorado, through their retail store, The Life of the Party™.

"As a long time cosplayer myself, I know how difficult it is to source the right product or material for my builds. There have been a lot of sleepless nights leading up to this point, but it's been an amazing experience bringing a product I love and trust to the general public through Hobby Lobby," said Brandon Lilly, Co-Owner of Goods for Geeks.

Cosplayflex is different from other thermoplastics on the market, known for its unique modeling and sculpting properties. In addition to its excellent modeling properties, Cosplayflex is also non toxic, easy to handle for beginners, can be painted and lacquered without primer, can be reactivated by heat anytime, and is reasonably priced.

"Cosplay is, in a nutshell, a creative way to showcase your love, passion, and connectedness with a character or fandom through personal creativity. Bringing Cosplayflex, a critical building component, to the general public through Hobby Lobby will allow more people to try their hand at cosplaying and cosmaking," said Marcia Lilly, Co-Owner of Goods for Geeks.

For more information about Cosplayflex, visit https://www.cosplayflex.us/

About Goods For Geeks™

Goods For Geeks™ is a family-owned distribution and manufacturing company that provides high-quality cosplay and costuming supplies to makers across North America. The Goods For Geeks family of brands includes The Life of the Party™, a year-round Halloween and costume retail store; and Cosplayflex™, a premier thermoplastic made especially for cosplayers. Goods For Geeks was founded in 2018 with the mission of bringing high-quality cosplay materials to the cosplay community, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Goods for Geeks at https://www.goodsforgeeks.com .

About Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 923 retail stores stocked with a treasure trove of over 80,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal, and custom framing products catering to those who seek to Live a Creative Life®. https://www.hobbylobby.com

