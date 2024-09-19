COSPRO Launches 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set for Commercial Kitchens

Company sets new standard with essential kitchen utensils to elevate professional culinary environments

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSPRO USA Inc, a provider of innovative and high-quality kitchen tools, today introduced the 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set for commercial kitchens, restaurants, catering companies, culinary schools, and more. Designed for high-capacity and professional use, the 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set features five grinders for white pepper, black pepper, green pepper, red pepper, and salt.

COSPRO’s 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

"COSPRO's salt & pepper grinders are more than just kitchen tools, they are versatile extensions of the chefs they serve, allowing precision flavoring, freshness and coarseness to enhance every dish," said Feng Wang, CEO, COSPRO USA Inc. "Our 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder Set delivers sophistication, functionality, and unmatched technology for environments that demand the best in their culinary endeavors."

The COSPRO 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder is packed with features to enhance and facilitate culinary operations including one-hand, one-button operation for efficiency, 5-level coarseness with LED light, durable ceramic grinding heads, top-fill design for easy refills, large visible food-grade silo, wireless charging, removable tray for simple cleaning, and an elegant and durable stainless-steel design.

Unlike other solutions on the market, COSPRO's 5-in-1 Salt & Pepper Grinder incorporates wireless charging technology to eliminate manual grinding, prevents inconvenient battery replacements and is eco-friendly.

COSPRO's 5-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set retails for $149.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon, COSPRO's flagship Shopify ecommerce store, and Q3BOX.

COSPRO's comprehensive Wholesale Program enables partners to choose from COSPRO's Reseller Fulfillment Program to manage their own inventory or via our Dropship Program that provides seamless online order fulfillment. COSPRO provides companies with a Corporate Gifting Program to reward high-performing employees and valued customers.

Visit COSPRO's Shopify website to shop online and explore our premium kitchen tools.

About COSPRO USA Inc

COSPRO is revolutionizing the kitchen experience with stylish, easy-to-use, and durable high-performance tools. The company aims to set the standard for innovation, design, functionality, and user experience, empowering chefs and home cooks to achieve excellence in every dish. COSPRO's B2B customers can visit www.cospro-usa.com for more information. COSPRO's consumers can order online at www.cosprousa.com.

Noe Sacoco Jr

Sacoco PR

PR Consultant

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE COSPRO