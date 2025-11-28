NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the globally celebrated K-beauty brand known for its science-backed skincare, is wrapping up its biggest Amazon promotion of the year. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday come to a close, shoppers have one final chance to take advantage of deep discounts - up to 56% off - on Amazon-exclusive gift sets and winter skin essentials, including two bestsellers that earned the coveted Amazon's Choice badge.

Holiday Gift Sets: Limited Quantities, Maximum Glow

COSRX Bestsellers Win Amazon’s Choice Badge During Black Friday Cyber Monday Sales

Created exclusively for Amazon and only available during the holiday season, COSRX's limited-edition Holiday Gift Sets are curated to combat winter dryness and restore radiant skin. One of the two sets has already been recognized with the Amazon's Choice badge, reinforcing its high performance and popularity among shoppers. Both sets are currently 44% off, and for a limited time, customers who purchase either gift set will receive a complimentary full-size COSRX product, while supplies last.

1. Glow Boosting Snail Mucin Trio

This Amazon's Choice selected limited-edition gift set includes three of COSRX's top-selling snail mucin products:

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Advanced Snail 92 All-In-One Cream

Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask

Each formula is powered by high concentrations of snail secretion filtrate to nourish, hydrate, and visibly strengthen the skin barrier, making this trio the ultimate glow-boosting routine for winter skin recovery.

2. Hydrogel Mask Trio Gift Set

This limited-edition set features three of COSRX's latest hydrogel masks, each targeting a specific skin concern:

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask

The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask

The Alpha-Arbutin Discoloration Care Hydrogel Mask

Formulated with well-known actives like snail mucin, peptides, niacinamide, and collagen, each mask is designed to address winter skin challenges such as dryness, uneven tone, or loss of elasticity. The popular hydrogel format allows for overnight use, hugs the skin close for added comfort and gradually turns transparent as the ingredients are absorbed into the skin. Suitable for a range of skin types, this set is perfect as a stocking stuffer or to treat your skin before the New Year starts.

Amazon's Choice for Dry, Sensitive Skin

Rounding out the Black Friday/Cyber Monday lineup are two of COSRX's newest launches designed for dry and sensitive skin: The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mist and The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer. Developed to support the skin's natural barrier, both products offer deep, long-lasting hydration and are now available at up to 30% off. The Moisturizing Mist has already earned the Amazon's Choice badge, signaling strong customer reviews and product performance.

1. The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mist – Amazon's Choice

A cream in mist form, this milky, ultra-fine that delivers lightweight hydration while reinforcing the skin barrier with a blend of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. Suitable as a toner or on-the-go refresher, it's clinically tested for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

2. The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer

Combined with the ceramide mist, this duo forms a complete routine for barrier repair. The cream combines seven ceramides with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and panthenol to deliver over 200 hours of hydration, soothe and strengthen skin without heaviness. Its silky texture makes it ideal under makeup or as a daily moisturizer during colder months.

Last Call: Sale Ends After Cyber Monday

This is the final weekend to shop COSRX's Amazon-exclusive holiday deals. With limited quantities, exclusive gift set bonuses, and two Amazon's Choice winners included, this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale offers one of the best opportunities to stock up or gift glow-worthy skincare.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. COSRX is also on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE COSRX