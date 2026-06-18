NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the globally loved Korean skincare brand known for effective, ingredient-focused solutions, is making Amazon Prime Day the moment to refresh every step of your routine — from hydration and glow to bounce, firmness, sun care, and targeted eye care.

COSRX Brings Major Skincare Savings to Amazon Prime Day, Including the First-Ever Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Deal

This year, COSRX is offering two waves of limited-time savings: a Prime Day Lead-In Deal Event from June 19 to June 22, followed by the main Amazon Prime Day Event from June 23 to June 27. The lineup includes some of the brand's most-loved categories, from the iconic Advanced Snail line to peptide-powered hair care, daily SPF essentials, and the newest addition to COSRX's healthy-aging portfolio: The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum and The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Bounce Cream.

COSRX Prime Day Lead-In Deals: June 19–22

Ahead of the main Prime Day event, COSRX is offering early access to select skincare and hair care deals across some of its most in-demand routines.

1. First-Time Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Deal: Up to 20% Off

For the first time since launch, COSRX's new Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum and Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Bounce Cream will be available at a special discount. Powered by copper peptides and bakuchiol, the duo is designed to help skin look visibly firmer, plumper, bouncier, and more radiant.

Board-certified dermatologist to the stars, Dr. Dendy explains that copper peptides are especially compelling because they help support the skin's natural repair processes and overall resilience over time. She highlights the COSRX Blue Peptide Serum and Cream as a thoughtful pairing of peptides, hydrating ingredients, and bakuchiol to help improve the look of firmness, replenish moisture, and support healthier-looking skin — a benefit that can feel especially relevant for anyone noticing skin that looks less firm or less resilient after rapid weight loss, including GLP-1-related weight loss.

2. Targeted Eye Care Deal: Buy Peptide Eye Patch, Get PDRN Eye Patch

During the Lead-In Deal period, shoppers who purchase The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch can receive a PDRN Eye Patch valued at $23. This limited-time eye care benefit is designed to help customers upgrade their under-eye routine with a targeted duo for a refreshed, hydrated, and well-cared-for look.

3. Peptide-132 Hair Line Gift-With-Purchase

COSRX is also spotlighting its Peptide-132 hair care line, including the Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum, Shampoo, Treatment, and Hair Mini Gift Set. Customers who purchase $20 or more from the hair line can receive a free Peptide-132 Hair Treatment, while customers who purchase $45 or more can receive a free Peptide Hair Gift Set - making it easy to explore the full damage care lineup during the Prime Day event.

4. Iconic Snail Line Deal: Buy 2 or More, Save 15%

COSRX's globally loved Advanced Snail line is also part of the Lead-In Deals. Customers who purchase two or more eligible Snail products can receive an additional 15% off, making it a smart time to stock up on COSRX icons such as the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence or Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream.

Known for helping deliver a hydrated, healthy-looking glass skin glow, the Snail line remains one of COSRX's most recognizable routines for moisture, radiance, and barrier-supporting care.

5. Daily Sun Care Deals: Up to 35% Off

For summer skincare prep, COSRX will offer discounts on daily sun care essentials, including the Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen, Airy-Light Clear Sunscreen Stick, and a Sunscreen Stick + Sunscreen Duo Set. Shoppers can save up to 35% off on select sunscreen products, with the duo set available at 31% off.

COSRX Amazon Prime Day Deals: June 23–27

Following the Lead-In Deals, COSRX will continue the savings with its main Amazon Prime Day promotion from June 23 to June 27, featuring major discounts across bestselling skincare, new launches, and summer essentials.

Prime Day deal highlights of up to 45% discounts include:

With deals across hydration, elasticity, radiance, sun care, and barrier-supporting routines, COSRX's 2026 Prime Day lineup is designed to make effective Korean skincare easier to shop across every step of a summer routine.

Where to Shop

COSRX Prime Day Lead-In Deals will be available from June 19 to June 22, followed by the main Amazon Prime Day Deals from June 23 to June 27 on the official COSRX Amazon brand store.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX