LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a globally recognized derma skincare brand known for effective, ingredient-focused formulas, COSRX made a standout appearance at VidCon 2026 in Anaheim with its Blue Peptide-themed booth introducing its latest innovation: The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum and The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Bounce Cream.

COSRX Shines at VidCon 2026 With Blue Peptide-Themed Skincare Experience

As one of the first K-beauty brands to directly engage with VidCon's community, COSRX transformed the Blue Peptide launch into a high-impact offline activation, welcoming more than 6,000 visitors and building meaningful connections with creators, skincare enthusiasts, and consumers throughout the event.

Bringing K-Beauty Innovation to VidCon's Community

Held from June 25–27, VidCon 2026 welcomed Korean skincare brands for the first time through Millions Seoul, owned by creator platform DMIL and the event's first official K-beauty partner. Among more than 20 curated Korean beauty brands, COSRX stood out with a visually immersive booth inspired by the Blue Peptide Duo's signature blue color and the natural hue of Copper Peptide (GHK-Cu).

Through product sampling, interactive games, exclusive gifting moments, and influencer-led flash giveaways, COSRX delivered an engaging brand activation that drove participation and became one of the most memorable booth destinations at the event.

A High-Energy K-Beauty Booth Experience

Drawing more than 2,000 visitors each day, the COSRX booth ranked the most popular destination in K-Beauty booths at VidCon 2026, with continuous lines forming throughout the day until closing. The strong demand reflected high interest in the Blue Peptide Duo, with many attendees praising the products' lightweight yet nourishing feel on skin.

The booth also generated strong creator interest, with numerous beauty and lifestyle influencers stopping by to discover the Blue Peptide Duo firsthand. Mega influencers such as @emmycombss (12.3M), @lyanna_kea (6.1M) and @sarahpalmyra (1.2M) visited the booth, experienced the products and took them home to incorporate into their skincare routines. Overall, participating creators represented a combined potential audience reach of over 100 million followers on TikTok.

Spotlighting the New Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Duo

COSRX recently introduced The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum and The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Bounce Cream, making VidCon the duo's first major offline consumer experience.

Formulated with Copper Peptide (GHK-Cu) and Bakuchiol, a gentle retinol alternative, the duo was developed to support a smoother, firmer, and bouncier-looking complexion. Together, the serum and cream help address the appearance of fine lines, pores, uneven texture, and loss of firmness, offering a "fill and lift" skincare approach designed to support healthier-looking skin over time.

Dermatologist-Backed Ingredient Story

The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol duo is also supported by dermatologist insight around today's evolving skin concerns, including visible changes after rapid weight loss or GLP-1-related weight changes. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman notes that when weight changes quickly, skin may have less time to adapt, which can contribute to dryness, reduced elasticity, loss of facial volume, and a more tired-looking appearance.

From a dermatologic perspective, she highlights the importance of formulas that help restore hydration while supporting the look of collagen, elasticity, and the skin barrier. Copper peptides are especially compelling because they support the skin's natural repair processes and help improve the look of overall skin quality and resilience over time.

Mamina Turegano, MD, FAAD, triple board-certified dermatologist, also praised the duo's balance of efficacy, tolerability, sensorial experience, and value, noting that with consistent use, her skin felt more hydrated and appeared plumper, lifted, and healthier overall.

Bringing COSRX's Science-Driven Skincare to the Creator Community

VidCon offered COSRX a unique opportunity to connect directly with consumers, creators, and skincare enthusiasts through a hands-on experience built around education, play, and product trial. By bringing the Blue Peptide Bakuchiol duo to life offline, COSRX reinforced its position as a leader in accessible, high-performance K-beauty powered by effective ingredients and real skin concerns.

Where to Shop

For those who were not able to experience the Blue Peptide duo at VidCon, COSRX The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum Bounce Cream are available on Amazon and TikTok Shop.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX