NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly derma skincare brand COSRX announces its latest innovation, The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum, powered by advanced Peptide technology designed to support healthy aging while visibly improving skin plumpness and elasticity. The new serum became available nationwide on Amazon & cosrx.com starting April 29.

Why Skin Plumpness Matters in the Era of GLP-1 Treatments

COSRX Launches Blue Peptide Serum to Help Restore Skin Plumpness and Support Healthy Aging

As skin naturally evolves over time, changes in firmness, elasticity, and volume are inevitable, driven by factors such as age, genetics, and environmental exposure. Many of these shifts begin beneath the surface, long before they become visibly apparent, gradually emerging as fine lines, less defined facial contours, more visible pores, and a loss of overall smoothness and radiance.

In addition, shifts in lifestyle and body composition, such as significant weight changes, including those associated with the growing use of GLP-1-based treatments, can also influence facial volume and the appearance of skin firmness.

Rather than addressing these changes at the surface level, COSRX takes a more foundational approach, combining synergistic ingredients to improve skin volume while reinforcing its structure for a visibly firmer, more lifted look.

A Targeted Formula to Restore Skin Plumpness and Elasticity

At the core of the formula is Blue Peptide (Copper TriPeptide-1), a premium ingredient naturally blue in color and known for supporting the skin's structural integrity. Acting as a targeted "restoring signal," it helps improve resilience, elasticity, and overall condition.

The formula is further enhanced with Bakuchiol, a plant-derived, low-irritation alternative to Retinol that helps maintain firmness over time, along with a 5 Multi-Peptide Complex to support overall skin quality and balance.

Together, this synergistic blend helps visibly improve firmness and elasticity, restore skin's natural plumpness and bounce, refine the appearance of pores, and enhance overall texture and radiance.

Lightweight, Designed for Daily Use

Designed for effortless daily use, the Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum features a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture that glides smoothly onto the skin, leaving a soft, naturally luminous finish without heaviness or stickiness.

Its gentle formulation makes it suitable for a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin, offering an effective yet approachable solution for those looking to support long term skin health.

Making Premium Peptide Skincare More Accessible

Already recognized for its Peptide-driven innovations, including The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch , COSRX has been at the forefront of making Peptide skincare more accessible.

The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum continues this direction, bringing Copper Peptides, an increasingly sought-after ingredient typically associated with high-end skincare, into a formula that balances performance with everyday usability.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX