NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the global derma skincare brand known for its essentials-only approach, announced today that it secured five top-five category placements on Amazon U.S. during Prime Day 2026, held from June 23 through June 26. Leading the impressive results, the Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser ranked No. 1 in Facial Cleansing Gels, while established icons and newer launches across facial serums, toners, eye masks and facial masks also rose to the top of their categories - showcasing the strength of the wider COSRX skincare lineup.

COSRX secures multiple top-five Amazon rankings during Prime Day 2026

To explore the brand's high-performance, results-driven skincare solutions, visit the official COSRX store on Amazon U.S.

Top-Performing COSRX Skincare Products on Prime Day 2026

Award-Winning Cleansers: Low pH Gel Tops Amazon Charts

The COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser led the brand's Prime Day performance, reaching No. 1 in Amazon U.S.'s Facial Cleansing Gels category. Its lightweight gel formula washes away oil, sweat and daily impurities without leaving the skin feeling overly dry or tight. Because its low-pH formula is closer to the skin's natural level, it provides a gentle, refreshing cleanse that fits easily into every day and sensitive-skincare routines. Frequently featured in K-beauty starter guides and must-buy lists, the cleanser has become a trusted introduction to Korean skincare as well as a longtime staple for users. With approximately 20,000 Amazon reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars, it remains one of COSRX's most recognized and widely loved products.

Complementing the bestselling gel cleanser, the newer COSRX Red Rice Inositol Pore Clarifying Deep Cleanser recorded its highest sales volume since launch during Prime Day. Developed for clogged pores, blackheads, excess oil and rough texture, its dense, cushiony formula glides over the skin with a balm-like feel before transforming into a soft foam with water.

Together, the two cleansers offer a flexible AM-to-PM routine: a lightweight, low-pH gel for gentle daily cleansing and a richer pore cleanser when skin needs a more thorough reset.

Advanced Peptide Skincare for Anti-Aging and Radiance

COSRX's Peptide-powered products delivered strong Prime Day results across both eye care and facial skincare. The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch ranked No. 2 in Amazon's Eye Masks category, reinforcing its popularity as a viral TikTok favorite for visible puffiness, fine lines and loss of firmness. The cooling hydrogel patches combine peptides and collagen in an easy-to-use format that fits naturally into morning preparation or an evening self-care routine.

COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum also reached No. 2 in Amazon's Facial Toners & Astringents category. The serum is a lightweight first-step booster with a toner-like texture, designed to prepare the skin for the products that follow while improving the look of texture, elasticity and radiance.

It was joined by the newly launched dermatologist-recommended Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum, which pairs naturally blue Copper Peptides (GHK-Cu) with the gentler Retinol-alternative Bakuchiol to help simultaneously plump, lift and refine the skin.

K-Beauty Staples: Snail Mucin and PDRN Formulas Dominate

Beyond Peptides, COSRX's strength in clinically inspired, ingredient-led skincare was also reflected in the strong Prime Day performance of its Snail Mucin and PDRN formulas.

The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence ranked No. 2 in Facial Serums and No. 25 across Amazon U.S. Beauty & Personal Care. Widely recognized as an original K-beauty icon, the essence has become a fixture on Amazon beauty must-buy lists, particularly during major deal events.

Its fast-absorbing Snail Mucin formula delivers lightweight hydration while helping support the skin barrier and calm the look of stressed, sun-exposed skin. The non-heavy texture makes it especially appealing during summer, leaving skin looking smoother, refreshed and luminous.

The PDRN EXOSOME Skinplaning Glaze Mask rounded out the rankings at No. 5 in Amazon's Facial Masks category. The pearlescent Korean wrapping mask forms a luminous glaze as it dries, delivering intensive hydration and elasticity care before peeling away to reveal a smoother, more radiant-looking finish. With its PDRN-focused formula, eye-catching sheen and easy peel-off format, it offers an elevated at-home option for hydrated, glossy, glass-skin results.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX