LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the leading skincare brand known for its innovative and effective products, is excited to announce the launch of its official US TikTok Shop. This move marks a significant milestone in COSRX's mission to reach and engage with more skincare enthusiasts across the United States.

COSRX Launches US TikTok Shop, Inviting Fans to Join the COSRX Affiliate Program

The COSRX TikTok Shop will provide a seamless shopping experience for users, allowing them to explore and purchase their favorite COSRX products directly through the popular social media platform. Fans can also look forward to exclusive offers and special promotions that will ensure users are able to grab items at the best possible value. Most importantly, customers can shop with confidence, knowing they are purchasing authentic COSRX products without the worry of counterfeits.

To celebrate this launch, COSRX is also inviting influencers, skincare enthusiasts, and loyal customers to join the COSRX Affiliate Club. This exclusive program offers members a unique opportunity to do what they love (make content), talking about what they enjoy (skincare) while simultaneously earning a 15% commission on sales generated by adding personalized affiliate links.

How to Join the COSRX Affiliate Club:

1. Join the TikTok Affiliate Program

○ Click here to join: https://bit.ly/3xowXzO

2. Create & Earn

○ Create your content

○ Add COSRX products to the yellow cart & upload

3. Add Key Tags

○ @cosrx.tiktokshop

○ @cosrx_official

○ #COSRX

○ #COSRXDermskincare

4. Apply for FREE samples

○ Participants can even apply for FREE samples

"We are thrilled to expand our presence on TikTok and bring our products directly to our US customers through this new platform," said a COSRX spokesperson. "The launch of our TikTok Shop and the COSRX Affiliate Program underscores our commitment to making high-quality skincare accessible and rewarding for everyone."

COSRX has garnered a dedicated following thanks to its commitment to using skin-friendly ingredients and creating products that deliver real results. The brand's presence on TikTok will enable it to connect with a broader audience and share the skincare expertise that has made COSRX a beloved name in the beauty industry.

For more information on the COSRX TikTok Shop and the COSRX Affiliate Club, visit https://www.cosrx.com/pages/cosrx-affiliate-club or follow COSRX on TikTok @cosrx.tiktokshop.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

