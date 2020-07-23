COSRX Vitamin C Serum Sold Out On Day Of Launch

The vitamin C serum introduced by COSRX, whose motto is "Soft Skin Wear", is the first of the three Real Fit line products. Although the brand is no stranger to sold out signs with many of its best sellers holding the title of being a holy grail, cult classic, this release marks a milestone in the brand's product launch as all stocks were exhausted in a single day following its global launch.

The Real Fit line was developed in response to customers' demands. It provides three options, vitamin C, E and retinol allowing users to choose depending on their skin type and preference for main ingredients. Vitamin serums are notorious for being harsh on the skin which is why COSRX's formulas have been created at optimal concentrations, with maximum purity to enhance potency and effectiveness whilst minimizing side effects.

The sold-out Real Fit Vitamin C Serum C-23 contains 99% pure vitamin C. This concentrated serum helps to even skin tone and increase antioxidant activity to protect the skin from fine lines and reduce the appearance of dark spots. It also includes propolis extract to counteract the dryness caused by vitamin C and patented technology using Aronia melanocarpa fruit extract and Hippophae rhamnoides extract to stabilize and increase efficacy.

Real Fit Vitamin E Serum E-20 is an oil-based serum made with 99% pure vitamin E. Its formula is fortified with 5 types of plant-based oils to maximize the oil-based benefits of the vitamin E whilst the light weight texture absorbs smoothly into the skin to provide a deep, moisturizing effect to dry and rough skin.

Real Fit Retinol Serum contains 0.5% retinyl palmitate, a vitamin A derivative, to infuse tired skin with a healthy, youthful glow. The high concentration of vitamin A works to refine uneven skin texture, treat signs of sun damage, wrinkles, and surface imperfections whilst Calendula officinalis soothes and minimizes irritation.

COSRX has stated that, "customers from all over the world have continuously asked us to make the Triple C Lightening Liquid (now discontinued) available through various channels and countries. It's this demand that led us to create our latest vitamin line and resulted in it selling out immediately. We will continue to listen to the customers' voices and take their demands into consideration when creating new products."

In response to high demand, COSRX plans to restock and start sales of their vitamin C serum on the 23rd July at 4.00pm KST. Following this, sales for the retinol serum and vitamin E serum will begin on July 30th at 4.00pm KST.

COSRX's three Real Fit vitamin serums are produced in a limited quantity to maximize the effect of vitamins by preserving them in the freshest state. The products are available at COSRX's official site (www.cosrx.com). For details, check its Global SNS (@cosrx).

