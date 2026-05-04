NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Amazon's Summer Beauty Event returns from April 27 to May 10, 2026, COSRX spotlights its The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch, recently ranked #1 in the Amazon U.S. Eye Mask category (April 11–20, 2026), as part of a limited-time event promotion.

The product, widely recognized across search and social platforms as one of the best eye patches on Amazon and a viral TikTok favorite, will be featured in a flash deal from May 5–6, offering 30% off, alongside broader skincare discounts of up to 40% during the event.

COSRX’s #1 Amazon Eye Patch Goes on Sale During Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event

A Multi-Targeted Approach to Puffiness, Dark Circles, and Early Signs of Aging

As healthy aging continues to gain momentum, the under-eye area is increasingly seen as one of the first places where signs of fatigue and visible aging appear. Addressing concerns such as puffiness, fine lines, dryness, and loss of firmness has therefore become a key focus in daily skincare routines, with COSRX's The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch designed to target these concerns in a single step.

The formula combines four types of Peptides, low molecular Collagen, Niacinamide, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B12, and adenosine to help support smoother, brighter, and more refreshed-looking under-eyes in as little as 10 minutes.

Unlike typical eye patches that focus on a single benefit, this hydrogel patch delivers a multi-dimensional approach—helping to firm and smooth, reduce puffiness, deeply hydrate, and improve overall elasticity. Clinical testing shows up to a 25% reduction in puffiness and a 17% improvement in firmness around the eye area, and the formula has also completed a sensitive skin irritation test, making it suitable for all skin types.

Hydrogel Technology for Enhanced Adhesion and Delivery

A notable feature of the formula is its hydrogel texture, designed to adhere closely to the skin. This helps maintain consistent contact with the under-eye area, supporting effective delivery of active ingredients. Compared to traditional patches that may slip or require adjustment, the hydrogel format allows for more stable wear during daily activities.

Limited-Time Flash Deal During Amazon Summer Beauty Event

For those looking to restock a top-performing skincare essential or secure a last-minute Mother's Day gift, the COSRX The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch will be featured as part of a limited-time promotion during Amazon's Summer Beauty Event.

As part of the promotion:

Event period: April 27 – May 10, 2026

Flash deal (Eye Patch): May 5–6

Discount: 30% off

With its recent #1 ranking and growing visibility across TikTok and search platforms, the product is expected to be a key highlight during the event.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

SOURCE COSRX