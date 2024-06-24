COSRX's Best Selling Products Get Recognized With "Amazon Choice" Badges

The brand has continued its popularity among online shoppers and showcased its customer success through Amazon

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the derm favorite skincare brand renowned for its commitment to providing gentle yet effective skincare solutions, announced that several of its products have been honored with the distinguished 'Amazon's Choice' badge. This recognition underscores the brand's growing popularity and trust among consumers.

COSRX’s Best Selling Products Get Recognized With “Amazon Choice”

Amazon's Choice is a coveted accolade awarded to products that have received high ratings, are well-priced, and are available to ship immediately. This endorsement not only signifies superior quality and customer satisfaction but also highlights the product's reliability and the positive experiences of numerous users.

"Receiving the 'Amazon's Choice' badge for multiple products simultaneously is a rare feat and is a testament to our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to see our efforts being recognized and will continue to provide skincare solutions that our customers love and trust," said a spokesperson for COSRX.

The products that have been awarded this recognition by Amazon are as follows:

Sales for the awarded best sellers have surged from 90% to over 1,000% from 2023 to 2024. This is a testament to the brand's attention to detail when creating effective and affordable skincare that resonates with consumers.

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

This serum contains 15% niacinamide to reduce excess oil, minimize the appearance of pores and refine rough skin. Additionally, the serum contains zinc PCA that prevents potential breakouts. Other benefits include fading post-blemish marks, delivering moisture, and relieving redness.

Thanks to COSRX's pore-fighting serum, reviewers note how radiant their skin looks after just a few uses. "My face is literally glowing, my pores have gotten noticeably smaller, and I look younger in general," said a reviewer. Another reviewer said that after three days, "the pores on my nose have shrunk and my chin has a significant reduction of oil.

The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum

The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum is a highly hydrating solution for all skin types, including ultra-dry and mature skin. The formula relies on its titular hero ingredient, in addition to other moisturizing additives, which sink deeply into skin to deliver a plump, dewy complexion and a satisfying skin quench that lasts up to 24 hours.

COSRX's serum is lightweight, non-sticky, and resists pilling, making it easy to incorporate into any existing skincare routine. Furthermore, the fragrance-free formula is gentle and soothing on rough, dry skin.

The Retinol 0.1 Cream

The Retinol 0.1 Cream stands as a revolutionary anti-aging treatment. Its layerable and lightweight formula harnesses the potent properties of retinol to fade fine lines, resurface the skin, and unveil a more youthful appearance, all with minimal irritation. Remarkably gentle, it is suitable for use around the eye area, as well as on the neck, chest, and face.

For customers venturing into retinol for the first time, The Retinol 0.1 Cream is recommended. Once users feel comfortable with retinol application, the brand advises transitioning to The Retinol 0.5 Oil . For individuals experiencing progressive signs of aging, The Retinol 0.5 Oil is the recommended choice. With its higher percentage of pure retinol, the product is also suitable for use on the arms and legs to tackle pesky rough patches of bumpy skin.

Suitable for all skin types, these must-have products can be purchased at Amazon.com/COSRX .

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

