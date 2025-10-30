Cost Containment Advisors Takes on Larger Compliance Clients with Avalara Property Tax for Accountants

Specialized tax firm expands capabilities to serve enterprise portfolios using Avalara's scalable property tax automation solution

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced that Cost Containment Advisors (CCA), a tax advisory firm serving fixed-asset-intensive industries, has selected Avalara Property Tax for Accountants to automate property tax compliance and support onboarding of new, large clients. By adopting Avalara's property tax solution, CCA has improved accuracy, reduced errors, and streamlined data handling across multiple document types and jurisdictions.

Founded to help taxpayers in industries such as energy, pipeline, mining, airport flight services, and waste management, CCA provides advisory and compliance services across 36 states. When the firm began onboarding two new clients with more than 300 locations in 23 states, it realized that spreadsheets and PDFs could no longer meet the demands of its growing business. Without a scalable compliance solution, CCA risked losing clients due to a lack of full-service property tax options.

Avalara Property Tax for Accountants gave CCA the tools to deliver complete compliance services. Its optical character recognition (OCR) technology dramatically reduces manual data entry by automating the extraction of property tax document data, increasing accuracy, and saving time. CCA also benefited from Avalara's unique implementation support, including recorded training sessions, implementation notes, and a robust help application.

"What we found with Avalara Property Tax for Accountants was that we were getting more for our money," said Gregg West, Senior Director, Cost Containment Advisors. "Data accuracy with Avalara is something I hadn't experienced before. We now have a service-related document handling system that validates data before it goes into the system."

Since implementing Avalara, CCA has confidently onboarded new clients, automated property tax compliance, and improved visibility across client property data to identify potential overpayments and opportunities to appeal. The firm is currently piloting Avalara's compliance dashboard to give clients direct visibility into their property tax compliance.

"The CCA success story shows how Avalara helps firms expand their compliance offerings while maintaining accuracy and efficiency," said Liz Armbruester, Chief Customer Officer at Avalara. "With Avalara Property Tax for Accountants, CCA is successfully scaling to meet client needs and delivering stronger results."

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

