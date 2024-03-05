Cost Engineering Leader Galorath Taps Dr. Danny Polidi as Practice Principal for Hardware and Systems Engineering Expertise

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath , the premier provider of digital engineering solutions and consulting services, today announced the appointment of Danny Polidi, Ph.D., as Practice Principal for Hardware and Systems Engineering. In his new role, Polidi oversees all members of Galorath's communities of practice, emphasizing enhancing staff development, fostering innovation in new solutions, and identifying and capitalizing on revenue stream opportunities.

"Danny brings a wealth of engineering expertise and leadership experiences to his new role in leading our communities of practice and support for commercial and public sector customers," said Matt McDonald, President of Galorath Services and Vice President of Galorath Incorporated. "I look forward to collaborating with him on developing and delivering innovative digital engineering solutions, positively impacting our clients' missions."

Galorath, digital engineering leader, taps Danny Polidi, PhD, as Practice Principal for Hardware and Systems Engineering Post this

As Practice Principal, Polidi will play a pivotal role in cultivating Galorath's communities of practice. Leveraging his engineering expertise, Polidi will lead the development and execution of Galorath's transformational engineering solutions to the commercial and public sectors. His deep understanding and experience in the space and defense industries will facilitate expert-level program, acquisition, and engineering management of client programs, ensuring the effective and accurate research, development, and operations of systems over their lifecycles.

Prior to joining Galorath, Polidi worked at Northrop Grumman as a Staff Engineer in Electronics; previously, he held leadership, management, and product development roles at Raytheon, NanoMetrics, REMEC, and Space Systems Loral. Polidi has Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in electronic engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Calif., and holds a doctorate in system engineering from Colorado State University.

About Galorath

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled cost efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems. Consistently delivering up to 30% cost savings within the first year, SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project should-costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/ .

SOURCE Galorath