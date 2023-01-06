Cost Reduction in Cell and Gene Therapy 2023: Featuring Key Players Roche, Bayer and Novartis, as well as Start-Ups Dyno Therapeutics and Capsigen

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cost Reduction in Cell and Gene Therapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the advancement of delivery vectors and gene editing technologies, cell and gene therapies have been proven to be a very real and affordable solution to otherwise many untreatable diseases. It is now possible to add, silence, replace, and modify genes to treat diseases like neuromuscular disorders, immunodeficiencies, and ocular and liver diseases as well as develop enhanced cells for the treatment of diseases like cancer.

Although cell and gene therapies show great promise, the full extent of their clinical impact in the long term is not yet certain. Researchers and scientists from the past decades have been actively working on developing cell/gene-mediated innovative and promising solutions.

Achieving cost efficiency while developing an effective cell and gene therapy still remains one of the major challenges to address. Several biotherapeutic companies are developing strategies to reduce cost and time. Various strategies such as single-use bioreactors, engineered vectors, and automating the vector design process are being recently utilized to significantly reduce manufacturing costs.

Key Highlights of Report:

The publisher has prepared an exclusive syndicate report on the topic "Cost Reduction Technologies for Cell and Gene Therapies", this report covers all the technologies being explored across different processes of upstream, downstream, packaging, and storage of cell and gene therapy products, opportunities for different type of players such as CGT manufacturers, CRO/CDMOs, raw material providers, tools and technology providers, and others along with an opportunity matrix and expert recommendations.

The publisher forecasts a considerable trend for the integration of AI/ML models in the designing and manufacturing of cell and gene therapy products. AI models and ML approaches can effectively accelerate the R&D for cell and gene therapies by saving time and avoiding the need to undertake unnecessary costly experiments. AI and advanced analytics are poised to become vital enablers for boosting the return on R&D spending in the cell and gene therapy value chain by increasing speed, reducing clinical failures, cutting costs across the manufacturing value chain, and enabling sustainable technology platforms.

Many leading players such as Roche, Bayer, and Novartis are incorporating the power of AI to analyse cellular and genetic data for developing therapeutic formulations in the domain. Various Start-Ups such as Dyno Therapeutics, Capsigen are effectively utilizing artificial intelligence for vector designing and engineering in the cell and gene therapy domain.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction & Overview

Selected Industry Developments: Cost Reduction for Cell & Gene Therapy

Recent Advances for Cost Reduction or Improving Process Efficiency

Companies Working Around Different Applications of Cost-Effective Strategies for Cell/ Gene Therapy Development and Manufacturing

2 Executive Summary

Overview & Comparative Assessment of Key Technology Clusters

Key Business Takeaways

Key Technology Takeaways

3 Technology Landscape

Recently Explored Cost-Effective Technologies

Integration of Ai & Ml Models - Ai-Based Vector Engineering, Promoter Designing, Purification Methodologies, Etc.

Computer-Implemented Strategies in Vector Development- In-Silico-Mediated Sequence Characterization of the Cell Line, Cryo-Electron Microscopy Platforms, Etc.

Advances in Scaling & Purification Technologies -Nanofiber-Mediated Purification, Single-Use Bioreactors, Fluid Communication Systems, Etc.

Novel Delivery Systems -Exosomes Mediated Gene/Cell Transfer, Modified Vectors, Polymeric Particles, Etc.

Other Promising Technologies

Cost-Effective Technologies for Upstream Processes

Raw Material Preparation for Cell/ Gene Therapy (Cell Line Development, Vial Preparation)

Vector Designing

Cell Culturing and Scaling Up Procedure

Other Processes

Cost-Effective Technologies for Downstream Processes

Purification and Cell Harvesting Methodologies (Utilizing Advanced Chromatography, Membrane, and Automated Technologies for Cell Harvesting)

Manufacturing & Packaging of Therapeutic Formulation

Other Processes

4 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies and Their Activities for Achieving Cost Efficiency in the Cgt Domain

Start-Ups and Their Activities for Achieving Cost Efficiency in the Cgt Domain

Investment Deals and Fundings

Strategic Activities and Future Plans of Key Companies for Achieving Cost Efficiency

5 Commercial Analysis: Technologies & Opportunities For:

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturers

CROs/CDMOs

Raw Material Manufacturers

Tool & Technology Providers

6 Feasibility Analysis

Market Readiness of Top Technologies

Scalability & Used Cases of Top Technologies

7 IEBS Recommendation & Opportunity Matrix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqbwkh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets