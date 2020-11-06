Costa Deliziosa Cruises To Greece Suspended Until December 26

GENOA, Italy, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the measures enacted by the Greek government in response to the number of coronavirus cases that impose restrictions on travel, Costa Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), today announced the temporary suspension of Costa Deliziosa cruises to Greece.

Costa Deliziosa – which is offering one-week cruises calling at Trieste, Katakolon, Athens, Iraklion, Bari – will end her cruise currently underway on Nov. 7, in Trieste. The ship will then pause operations for seven weeks, canceling Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, and Dec. 5, 12 and 19 cruises. The resumption of Costa Deliziosa operations is scheduled for Dec. 26 with an Italian itinerary to discover some of the most beautiful destinations of the Adriatic Sea and the eastern Mediterranean including Trieste, Bari, Brindisi and Catania. More destinations will be added in the coming weeks.

Costa Cruises' highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit – and that commitment is reflected in the decision to temporarily pause Costa Deliziosa cruise operations in Greece.

The comprehensive health protocols developed by Costa Cruises in coordination with authorities and medical experts demonstrated that cruise travel with enhanced safety is possible, and since the restart on Sept. 6, Costa cruises have received a strong appreciation from guests on safety aspects.

Costa Cruises is informing guests booked on Costa Deliziosa's impacted voyages, providing them with the best offers available, in line with the relevant regulations.

Costa Smeralda, the second Costa ship currently in service, will continue her cruises dedicated to Italy as scheduled, observing the enhanced protocols introduced by the company.

