Costa Oil Named Primary Sponsor of Carson Ware for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change announced today that it will serve as the primary sponsor for driver Carson Ware in the United Rentals 300, taking place at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET and will challenge drivers across 120 laps spanning 300 miles at the most recognizable track in American motorsports.

Daytona is widely regarded as the ultimate test of preparation, execution, and speed — qualities that mirror the operational philosophy behind Costa Oil's rapidly expanding quick-lube franchise system. By aligning with Carson Ware for this marquee event, Costa Oil continues to strengthen its presence in national motorsports while showcasing a brand built on efficiency, discipline, and performance.

"Daytona represents the highest level of speed, preparation, and execution, the same principles that drive Costa Oil every day. Having Carson Ware pilot the Costa Oil car puts our brand exactly where it belongs: competing on one of the biggest stages in motorsports. Carson is a relentless competitor, and we're proud to stand behind him as he takes on Daytona."

— Constantine Kapothanasis, Founder & CEO, Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change

The sponsorship reflects Costa Oil's broader strategy of investing in high-visibility platforms that resonate with drivers and automotive enthusiasts alike, while reinforcing the company's reputation as one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-lube industry.

"Moments like Daytona energize our entire organization from our shop teams to our franchise partners across the country. Watching the Costa Oil colors on track reinforces the momentum we're building as a brand, and Carson is the perfect driver to carry that forward."

— Brandon Cornelius, Head of Operations, Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change

Known for his competitive edge and fearless approach, Ware enters Daytona prepared to tackle the intensity of superspeedway racing — a format where teamwork, strategy, and split-second decisions often determine the outcome.

As Costa Oil continues its national expansion, the Daytona primary sponsorship signals a company confident in its trajectory and committed to competing at the highest levels — whether delivering a 10-minute oil change or taking the green flag at motorsports' most iconic venue.

About Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change

Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change is a rapidly growing quick-lube franchise dedicated exclusively to fast, convenient oil change services through its stay-in-your-car model. Built on operational simplicity and a customer-first mindset, the brand has expanded nationwide by focusing on what matters most to drivers: speed, service, and reliability. Costa Oil is redefining efficiency in automotive maintenance while building a brand synonymous with performance.

About Costa Oil Filters

Costa Oil Filters delivers premium filtration products engineered to meet the demands of today's engines while supporting the speed and consistency quick-lube operators require. Designed for durability, performance, and dependable protection, Costa Oil Filters help ensure vehicles remain road-ready while reinforcing the company's vertically integrated approach to the automotive maintenance sector. Learn more at www.costafilters.com.

Follow the Action

Stay connected with Carson Ware and Costa Oil throughout race week and the 2026 season:

Carson Ware: @carsonreedware on all social platforms

Costa Oil: @costaoils on all social platforms

Barrett Cope Racing / Cope Family Racing https://www.instagram.com/barrettcopeandcopefamilyracing/

Media Contact:

Vincent Mancini

Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change

[email protected]

