Costa Rica - the one-stop-shop solution for advanced manufacturing

A highly skilled, multi-talented local workforce, coupled with competitive pricing and quick turnaround, are the determining linkages that solidify Costa Rica's place on the advanced manufacturing map. Furthermore, their strategic placement in the heart of the Americas and access to both Atlantic and Pacific trade routes make supply and demand logistics a one-stop-shop operation.

"In 2006, Samtec was looking to open an operation in the Americas that would balance its global supply strategy and provide better redundancy. Costa Rica's highly skilled labor force and political stability played a big part in site selection. Today, Samtec Costa Rica has over 1000 skilled people who support the company's design for new products and represent over 60% of its global software programmer's staff. They include industrial, materials, and metal mechanic engineers," notes one Samtec Costa Rica operations representative.

According to the World Economic Forum, Costa Rica ranks #1 for innovative project development in the Latin American Region. With over 50 years of accrued experience, local suppliers have achieved the capacity and know-how to meet complex customer demands, including prototyping and access to research and development academia. Decades of production also resulted in the development of a solid multi-network supply chain for Tier II and Tier III original equipment manufacturing (OEM) capacity.

"Costa Rica is now the second-largest exporter of medical devices in Latin America and among the top seven suppliers to the US market," says Pedro Beirute, CEO of Costa Rica's Export Promotion Agency (PROCOMER). "We produce Class I to Class II medical devices for markets in America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania."

Quality and safety assurances are equally paramount to the country's successful manufacturing processes. Companies comply with highly technical and demanding certifications, including AS9100, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 17025, ISO 14001, ISO/TS 16949, NADCAP, J-STD-001, FAA, EASA, among others.

Costa Rica provides a complete solution for international business partners looking for diverse products and services. Multiple regional and global free trade agreements allow national suppliers to offer preferential deals to their commercial partners. And established trade routes facilitate the expedited delivery of crucial industrial goods and equipment.

PROCOMER, the government trade and commerce agency responsible for promoting advanced manufacturing services to the world, assures that national suppliers live up to international expectations. Companies must adhere to the country's brand standard of excellence, known as Essential Costa Rica, and follow strict protocols for Excellence, Sustainability, Innovation, and Social Progress in their operations, products, and services. For more information on how PROCOMER can satisfy your business's needs, visit Procomer.com.

