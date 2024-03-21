Costa Rica - Tourism Market size to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2024-2028, 5.62% YOY market growth recorded in 2023/2024, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Tourism Market in Costa Rica size is estimated to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. In Costa Rica, the tourism market experienced a year-over-year (YoY) growth rate of 5.62% from 2023 to 2024. This indicates a positive trend in tourism activity, suggesting an increase in the number of visitors or tourism-related spending during this period. Costa Rica's attractiveness as a tourist destination likely contributed to this growth, driven by factors such as its natural beauty, biodiversity, and eco-tourism offerings. South America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 100%.

Report Coverage Details Page number 134 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.34 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 5.62 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Type (International and Domestic), Service (Sun and beach, Adventure, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (South America).

The international tourism segment in Central America is poised for significant growth. Valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2018, it attracts diverse visitors seeking adventure, nature experiences, and wellness retreats. With its stunning landscapes and commitment to sustainability, the region offers a range of activities like zip-lining, wildlife spotting, and yoga retreats, driving its growth in the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong

Market Dynamics

Ecotourism and sustainability of Costa Rica is notably driving the market:

Costa Rica's commitment to ecotourism and sustainability is driving its tourism market. With its abundant natural resources and focus on environmental preservation, the country attracts eco-conscious travelers. This emphasis has created job opportunities and global recognition, positioning Costa Rica as a leader in responsible tourism and driving market growth.

Adventure and active tourism are prominent trends, influenced by Costa Rica's diverse landscapes. The region's reputation as an adventure destination, bolstered by advertising and participation in trade shows, attracts tourists globally, driving market growth.

diverse landscapes. The region's reputation as an adventure destination, bolstered by advertising and participation in trade shows, attracts tourists globally, driving market growth. High costs and price sensitivity hinder Costa Rica's tourism market. Despite its allure, traveling and vacationing here can be costly due to factors like transportation and accommodation. This may deter tourists, limiting revenue and diversity in visitors, impacting market growth.

Analyst Review:

The Costa Rica tourism market has undergone significant transformations, influenced by globalization, digitalization, and a strong commitment to sustainability. However, the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the industry, highlighting the importance of mobility, awareness, and safety. To adapt, Costa Rica has focused on enhancing hygiene conditions, implementing contactless services, and promoting domestic tourism.

The natural environment and attractions continue to be key drivers for visitors, attracting a diverse range of activities and experiences. Tourism authorities, such as the ICT (Costa Rica Tourism Institute), play a crucial role in fostering sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

In terms of infrastructure, Juan Santamaría International Airport and Guanacaste International Airport serve as vital gateways for travelers. The hospitality sector, including hotels, vacation rentals, and camping sites, contributes significantly to the economy.

Costa Rica's tourism strategy emphasizes quality programs, sustainable initiatives, and safety measures. This includes the Tourism Declaration, Certificate for Sustainable Tourism, and the Safe Travels seal, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists.

Looking ahead, the Costa Rican government aims to develop and diversify the tourism product, attract digital nomads, and position the country as a filming destination. With its focus on sustainability, cultural preservation, and innovation, Costa Rica remains an attractive year-round destination with opportunities for growth and reactivation of tourism.

Market Overview:

The Costa Rica Tourism Market reflects a commitment to sustainability amidst global challenges like the coronavirus pandemic. With its pristine natural environment and diverse attractions, Costa Rica continues to attract visitors seeking unique experiences. Sustainable and responsible tourism practices are emphasized by tourism authorities to preserve the country's rich biodiversity. Enhanced hygiene conditions and contactless services ensure visitor safety. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) collaborates with the government and private sector to promote sustainable agriculture value chains and decarbonization initiatives. From eco-tourism adventures to filming destinations, Costa Rica positions itself as a year-round destination catering to longer-term visitors and digital nomads, supported by a resilient tourism value chain and strategic alliances with the private sector.

