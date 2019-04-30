Costa Rica Car Rental Market is Expected to be Driven by Favorable Government Regulations and Surge in Sustainable Eco-Tourism: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

Government Regulations for Cab Aggregator Market is Expected to be introduced soon in Costa Rica . The cab aggregator market is expected to shut down by 2021 with Uber being declared illegal unless they pay a fine of USD 14 Million .

. The cab aggregator market is expected to shut down by 2021 with Uber being declared illegal unless they pay a fine of . Integration of Electric Vehicles into the existing fleets is expected to be completed by the year 2021.

The residents as well as the non – residents prefer to travel across the country via local transports, such as, buses, local trains and red taxis, as these modes are readily available at a cheaper fare, thereby affecting the market.

Government Initiatives to Promote Tourism and Business: Costa Rican Government is updating its National Plan for Sustainable Tourism, by diversifying tourism offer, reducing seasonality and strengthening economic linkages to promote business environment and position Costa Rica as MICE city. The Government has also been encouraging small – sized companies to obtain sustainable tourism certificate in order to promote Costa Rica's tourism.

Introduction of Electric Vehicles: Government of Costa Rica passed Electric Transportation Bill in December 2017, aimed at eliminating fossil fuels from all vehicles by 2021. Car leasing companies are focussing on integration of electric vehicles in their fleet to meet the future demand.

Cab Aggregator Market Declared Illegal: The Cab aggregator market is expected to shut down in Costa Rica by the end of the year 2021, after the Apex Court gave its verdict against cab aggregator market and declared it illegal. The government of Costa Rica has asked the cab aggregator companies to halt their operations. Uber can continue their operations after they pay a fine of USD 14 Million. The government of Costa Rica will work towards bringing in new legislations regarding the transportation system. Till the Cab Aggregator space becomes completely regulated, the functioning of UBER will face a lot of challenges in Costa Rica.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Costa Rica Car Rental, Leasing, Cab Aggregator and Red TaxiMarket Outlook to 2023 –Driven by Inbound and Domestic Tourist Arrivals and Integration of Electric Vehicles in Current Fleet" believed that the car rental market in Costa Rica will increase due to increasing competition amongst the major domestic players to grab the maximum market share by aiming to provide better value added services and as many benefits and promotional offers as possible.

Key Segments Covered

Car Rental Market By,

Type of Car: SUV, Economy, Premium

Leisure, Business and Insurance Replacement

Region: San Jose , Heredia, Liberia , Puerto Limon , Others

Cab Aggregator Market By,

Region: San Jose , Heredia, Liberia , Puerto Limon , Others

Car Leasing Market By,

Type of Car: SUV/ AUV and Economy

Duration of Lease: 1 year, 2 year and 3rd year and more

Key Target Audience

Car Rental Companies

Cab Aggregator Companies

Car Leasing Companies

Red Taxi Association

Automobile Companies

Tourism Companies

Corporate Sector

Hospitality Sector

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2018-2023E

Companies Covered:

Adobe Rent A Car

National Car Rental

Enterprise Car Rental

Alamo Car Rental

Budget Car Rental/Centriz

Dollar Rent A Car

Thrifty Car Rental

Vamos Rent A Car

Toyota Car Rental

Solid Car Rental

Europcar Rental

Hertz Rent A Car

Economy Rent A Car

Sixt Rent A Car

Poas Car Rental

Avanti Car Rental

Mapache Rent A Car

Avis Car Rental

T.T Tricolor Car Rental

Wild Rider

Fast Rent A Car

For more information on market research report, please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/costa-rica-car-rental-market/194093-100.html

Other Related Reports

Philippines Car Rental, Car Leasing, Cab Aggregator and Yellow Taxi Market Outlook to 2023 – Driven by Planned Fleet Addition and Growth in Tourism and Construction Sector

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the car rental market of the Philippines. The report covers various aspects including Business Models, Company Profiles, Competition Scenario, Cross Comparisons, Segmentation, Regulatory Environment, Growth Drivers, Issues and Challenges of Car Rental, Car Leasing and Cab Aggregator along with a Snapshot on Yellow Taxi. The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations, highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

South Africa Car Rental and Leasing Market Projections to 2023 - By Business Model (Self Drive, Cab Aggregator, Car Leasing, Minibus Taxi, Metered Taxi and Airport Transfers) and By End User (Mining, Logistic & Courier and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Car Rental and Leasing and Cab Aggregator industry of South Africa. The report covers introduction on South Africa Car Rental and Leasing market, business model of car rental and leasing companies, market size by revenue (2013-2018), market segmentation on the basis of region, type of booking, type of end user, competitive landscape in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, future outlook for the market (2018-2023) including estimated market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation on the basis of region and type of booking, issues and challenges and growth drivers for the market. The report also includes an introduction on South Africa Cab Aggregator market, business model, market size by revenue (2014-2018), market segmentation on the basis of region, competitive landscape in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, future outlook for the market (2018-2023) including estimated market size in terms of revenue and regulatory norms in South Africa taxi market. There are snapshots on the Minibus Taxi Market, Metered Taxi Market and Airport Transfers in South Africa.

Russia Car Rental Market by Type (App Based Taxi Aggregator, Self Drive Rental Car, Chauffer Driven Rental and Taxi Services), and by Off-Airport On-Airport Outlook To 2022

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of car rental market introduction and genesis, market size by revenue and by fleet, chauffer driven car rental market, App based cab aggregator market, self drive car rental market. The report also provides data points on Russia Car Rental market by type (Chauffer driven car rental and taxi service, app based cab aggregator and self driven car rental), by region (Moscow Region, St. Petersburg Region, Cities with Population more than 1 million, Cities with Population Between 0.5-1 Million and Others), by on air port and off airport, App based taxi aggregator by type of car (budget, comfort and executive), Self drive car rental by type of booking (online and offline), by type of demand (business, leisure and insurance replacement) along with company profile of major players in Chauffer driven car rental (Lingotaxi, Logitaxi, Kiwitaxi, Maxim, Vezyot, Citymobil), Self drive car rental company (Hertz, Avis, Europcar, Sixt, EleksPolys, Delimobil, Belka car and Other), App Based Cab aggregator (Yandex, Gett, Altocar, Indrive, and Wheely). The report also covers SWOT analysis, Rules and regulation, snapshot on Karshering and Illegal taxi (Gypsy cabs) along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

Saudi Arabia Car Leasing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Car Rental and Car Dealers, By End Users (Logistics, FMCG & Home Delivery, Oil and Gas, Construction, Government offices, Others)

Saudi Arabia Car Leasing market include the sum total of contract value generated from the LCVs (including light trucks upto 10 ton) and passenger vehicle leasing to retail and corporate customers for a period of more than 1 year. The leasing fleet provided by car rental and car dealer companies has been considered. The contract value has been computed on an accrual basis. For instance, if a contract is signed for a period of three years, then in a particular year only the one year contract value has been considered.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the long term car leasing market in Saudi Arabia. The report covers various aspects such as overall market size of Saudi Arabia long term car leasing market in terms of fleet and revenue, average contract value segmentation on the basis of end users (logistics, FMCG & Home Delivery, Construction, Oil & Gas Sector, Government sector and others), by regions (Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern region), by category (Premium/Luxury, Pickup and Cargo Cars, Medium Category, Small Category Cars), by players (car rental companies and car dealers on the basis of fleet size). The report also covers car rental and leasing eco-system basis demand side and supply side, trends and developments, regulatory scenario, competitive landscape of leading players (Budget, Hanco, Best Rent A Car, Theeb Rent A Car, Shary Rent A Car, Avis, Auto World, Hertz, Key Rent A Car and Samara). The report provides market share of major car dealers, car leasing fleet by car category, competition success factor, market leader case study and key operation metrics along with future outlook and projections.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

SOURCE Ken Research