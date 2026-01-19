Costa Rica Draws 67 FDI Projects in 2025, Led by CINDE's Attraction of New and Expanding Global Operations

New investments incorporated higher levels of technical sophistication, ranging from digital centers of excellence to advanced manufacturing and automated medical operations, underscoring the country's transition toward high-value, knowledge-intensive activities.

While the multinational sector employs more than 195,000 people and closed 2025 with positive net growth, emerging signs of a slowdown highlight the need for focused action to protect Costa Rica's competitiveness.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CINDE as private Investment Promotion Agency confirmed that in 2025 it attracted 19 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and 48 reinvestments from global companies expanding their operations in Costa Rica. The projects underscore Costa Rica's continued move toward higher-value operations in advanced services, life sciences, and high-precision manufacturing, at a time when global competition for strategic investment is intensifying.

Speed Speed

These new investments reflect the country's evolution toward more complex, value-added operations, including centers of excellence, advanced corporate services such as data, complex finance, user experience, and cybersecurity, as well as medical automation, applied engineering, and specialized manufacturing with more robust production footprints from day one. Forty-eight percent of these investments originated from companies outside the United States, while 21% were located outside the Greater Metropolitan Area, highlighting both geographic and country-of-origin diversification.

New Investments: Smart Specialization and Diversification

Of the 19 new projects secured in 2025, 13 were in services, 5 in life sciences, and 1 in manufacturing.

In the services sector, companies established shared services centers and advanced digital operations, including customer success, user experience, applied artificial intelligence, analytics, specialized technical support, and strategic sales. In life sciences and advanced manufacturing, projects – including new operations by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – expanded automation, connected components, digital health capabilities, and high-precision production lines.

"The projects attracted in 2025 confirm Costa Rica's evolution toward operations with greater technical and strategic complexity. Today, we compete in a global environment where foreign direct investment is being reshaped by technology, sustainability, and the speed of adaptation and execution, and our country continues to be a trusted partner for establishing centers of excellence, advanced automation, and digital solutions.

"At CINDE, we support companies with technical insight and data, ensuring that every investment decision finds the conditions it needs here to grow and to generate high-value opportunities for Costa Rican talent," said Marianela Urgellés, Managing Director of CINDE.

Reinvestments: 48 Decisions that Expand Footprint and Complexity

The 48 reinvestments recorded in 2025 reflect continued confidence by multinational companies operating in Costa Rica. Services accounted for the majority of reinvestments (30 projects), with expansions in IT, advanced analytics, and complex finance. Life sciences followed with 13 projects focused on new production lines, engineering services, quality functions, and R&D support. Manufacturing accounted for five reinvestments, driven by higher-precision technologies and expanded production shifts.

What Processes are Multinational Companies Installing in Costa Rica Today?

"We see two clear vectors in the types of processes that companies are bringing to Costa Rica. First, corporate and digital services are moving toward higher-value functions such as data, cybersecurity, user experience, and advanced finance. Second, in life sciences and manufacturing, OEM projects and suppliers are establishing operations with automation from day one and more robust production footprints. Looking ahead, our focus is on attracting more functional centers of excellence, clinical and digital health services, and highly specialized manufacturing," said Ana María Romero, Investment Advisory Manager at CINDE.

Companies such as ACQUIA, Progress, Duracell, Viventium, Power Design, and Zimmer Biomet illustrate the trend toward more technologically sophisticated operations, which in turn drive demand for highly specialized talent.

Talent: Initiatives to Close Skills Gaps

CINDE continues to advance talent initiatives aimed at aligning workforce skills with business demand in advanced services, data, and applied engineering. These efforts are carried out in coordination with academic institutions, the public sector, and companies, with a focus on accelerating employability.

Vanessa Gibson, CINDE's Director of Investment Climate, confirmed, "We are also focused on accelerating training in technical and digital skills, strengthening English proficiency, and promoting specialized profiles that companies are actively seeking. Over the past 4 years, our initiatives have generated more than 35,000 training opportunities in high-demand areas. This is the most direct way to turn new investment into well-qualified jobs for people and greater competitiveness for the country."

Key Figures from 2025

19 new investments (13 Services, 5 Life Sciences, 1 Manufacturing)

48 reinvestments (30 Services, 13 Life Sciences, 5 Manufacturing)

48% of new investments originated outside the United States

196,310 people employed by multinational companies

Net job growth of 3,259+ positions throughout the year

About CINDE

CINDE is Costa Rica's expert and strategic guide for investment, business development, and talent initiatives. Thanks to their over 43 years of experience in supporting multinational companies and acting as a key player in the country's investment ecosystem, CINDE has launched dozens of programs to strengthen local talent as a key element of Costa Rica's business climate, and has helped establish more than 450 multinational companies in the country.

SOURCE CINDE