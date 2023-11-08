COSTA RICA NAMED TRAVEL + LEISURE'S 2024 DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

News provided by

Dotdash Meredith

08 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure has named Costa Rica as the 2024 Destination of the Year. Costa Rica's commitment to a sustainable future coupled with its deep-rooted connection to the land and its Indigenous communities make it a standout destination for travelers to visit in the year ahead. Costa Rica is the ninth winner of Destination of the Year, which is selected annually by T+L editors, with past selections including Italy, Japan and Australia.

Continue Reading
Travel + Leisure - 2024 Destination of the Year
Travel + Leisure - 2024 Destination of the Year

"We are thrilled to honor Costa Rica as our 2024 Destination of the Year," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Costa Rica's unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism and its breathtaking natural beauty make it a standout destination for travelers seeking unique and eco-conscious experiences in the year ahead."

Costa Rica is known for unparalleled contributions to eco-tourism, including pioneering the concept of eco-lodges, as well as setting a global standard for sustainable travel practices. The country's commitment to conservation has led to a successful reversal of deforestation from decades past, with over 50% of its landmass now covered in rainforest. The country's rich biodiversity is unmatched, with 12 ecosystems and half a million species packed into its nearly 20,000 square miles. Other highlights include the Camino de Costa Rica, the nearly 200-mile trail that stretches across the country, the world-renowned coffee beans exported from the area, and the culinary scene with rich traditions and diversity.

A comprehensive guide to everything Costa Rica has to offer—from the culinary offerings to the eco-lodges and more—is available now at TravelandLeisure.com, and will be featured in the cover story of the December 2023/January 2024 issue, available on newsstands on November 17.

For more information on Costa Rica's recognition as the 2024 Destination of the Year, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/destination-of-the-year-costa-rica-2024-8362021.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the presenting sponsor of Travel + Leisure's 2024 Destination of the Year. As part of the sponsorship, Travel + Leisure will host a special event for cardmembers celebrating the winning destination with Costa Rican chef Byron Gomez.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith

Also from this source

Marseille Bleu Named 2024 Wedding Color of the Year

Marseille Bleu Named 2024 Wedding Color of the Year

BRIDES, the leading editorial wedding publication where every couple, every wedding, and every love is celebrated, in collaboration with Minted...
Registration Opens for the REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon, Set to Take Place on Sunday, April 28

Registration Opens for the REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon, Set to Take Place on Sunday, April 28

REAL SIMPLE, the go-to source for practical, useful and clever solutions to make every aspect of your busy life easier, today launched registration...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.