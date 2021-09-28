Costa Rica will enjoy the television of the future thanks to TDMas

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Televisora de Costa Rica, one of the major media companies in the Americas, announces the re-launch of TDMas, its premium streaming platform that will revolutionize the Costa Rican video market by bringing its content to the world and allow new local content creators to have their own space in the app.

The TDMas content catalog will include original productions, local series and films, live sporting events, such as the national soccer championship (men's and women's), the CONCACAF qualifiers and of course all the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches.

The company has chosen Streann's OTT technology to offer new interaction tools that will enhance exponentially the end-user experience, including user-generated content, personalization enabled by data, and live streaming trivia games. Finally, TDMas will be able to offer advertisers a better return on investment, due to the highly sophisticated tools that allow granular segments in digital.

Embracing the new generations, Televisora de Costa Rica has designed its programming so that users answer surveys and actively participate with the shows. The relaunch of this OTT is a look at the television of the future, which will be distributed on all digital platforms, such as Roku, App Store, Apple TV, Play Store, Fire TV and Smart TV.

The streaming platform has a low monthly subscription cost ($5.60) complemented by a hybrid business model (there will be Pay-per-view events and advertising revenue). In addition to the Costa Rican market, within which it has already positioned itself as a successful platform, the company expects a large number of international subscribers, seeking to reconnect Costa Ricans abroad with their roots.

"Television evolves and proximity to the audience becomes more and more important. At TD Más we have a community that continues to grow and increasingly demands more of us. Our offer focuses on offering relevant content accompanied by a friendly experience, therefore, Streann's flexibility and constant innovation make them an ideal strategic partner. " Rene Picado Riba, CEO of TDMas.

"OTT is the present and the future of the direct-to-end consumer strategy. With more than 150 digital tools, TDMas now has the most interactive and innovative streaming platform in the region," said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann.

About Televisora de Costa Rica / TDMas

For more than 60 years, Televisora de Costa Rica has been a pioneer in sharing audiovisual content for all Costa Ricans, inside and outside the country. From a traditional television channel that is still considered the favorite in Costa Rica, to a relatively new sports cable channel that has become a favorite with local sports fans and its most recent and successful launch with its OTT platform. Televisora de Costa Rica has always had in mind to seek the best and most innovative ways to bring high quality content to all Costa Ricans, filling their hearts with joy and pride.

About Streann Media

Streann Media® is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for distribution, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in 2014 in Miami, Florida, the company has won several industry awards for its easy-to-use all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com

SOURCE Streann Media

Related Links

http://www.streann.com

