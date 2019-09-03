Costa Rica will host the Megaminds in Megatrends Forum 2019

The 2019 edition will be held on November 4-5 at the Costa Rica Convention Center.

Representatives from +300 multinational corporativos to address challenges.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica will become the Latin American center for excellence to discuss and analyze the Megatrends that have moved beyond hype and are now a really and how they provide dynamic business opportunities in LATAM. Disrupting technologies are transforming the services and manufacturing sectors and converging. They are reaching a tipping point between remaining relevant or shining above the crowd to drive sustainable growth, all the while reinventing the way we live and work.

In the context of the Megaminds in Megatrends Forum, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE), will present the leading Minds driving these transformations including leading global speakers from Deloitte Center for the Long View, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, 3M, Google, LinkedIn, Scotiabank, Gensler, Roche, Boston Scientific, as well as Stanford and Singularity University.

Among the topics to be addressed are: The application of augmented reality and virtual reality on surgery simulation and 3D medical visualization, Internet of Things as the digital "senses" for insight gathering, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to drive client life cycle, cyber security's challenges in new business, the jobs of tomorrow, the use of blockchain in the fintech industry, 5g and the interconnectivity of the ecosystem.

The event will have nearly 700 professionals and representatives from more than 300 companies, which will maximize networking opportunities on November 4-5, at the Costa Rica Convention Center, located just 15 minutes away from the Juan Santamaría international airport.

The registration cost is US$ 450 per person. There are still sponsorship options for companies that wish to participate in the exhibition hall.

Entries for the event are limited. Anyone interested in participating please register online at: www.megaminds.cr and. For more information on sponsorships, please contact:

Leonardo Ramírez / lramirez@cinde.org

Gabriela Alpizar / galpizar@cinde.org

About CINDE

CINDE is a private, non-profit organization that has been committed to the sustainable development and social progress of Costa Rica for 37 years, by attracting direct foreign investment to high added-value manufacturing and service industries that create quality employment, knowledge transfer, and production chains. CINDE also works to strengthen the Costa Rican business climate, helping support growth in value activities for the country, improving training of local talent, generating employment, and helping provide better opportunities for Costa Rica's people in the country's different communities.

