CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

Group Inc. (

:

) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( NYSE:

) will replace

) and PENN Entertainment Inc. (

: PENN) respectively in the S&

500.

and PENN Entertainment will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. ( NYSE:

) and Mercury General Corp. ( NYSE:

) respectively in the S&

400. Hudson Pacific Properties and Mercury General will replace American Public Education Inc (

:

) and

Inc. (

:

) respectively in the S&

600.





Capital Management Inc. ( NYSE:

) will replace American Eagle Outfitters Inc. ( NYSE:

) and Minerals Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:

) respectively in the S&

400. American Eagle Outfitters and Minerals Technologies will replace

Corp. (

:CAMP) and Glatfelter Corp. ( NYSE:

) respectively in the S&

600.

Media Inc. ( NYSE: OUT ) will replace Fossil Group Inc. (

:

) in the S&

600.





500 to the S&

400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S&

400 to the S&

600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being

removed from the S&

600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.