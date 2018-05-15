Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

($ in thousands except per share amounts)

COPPELL, Texas, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 that have been reviewed by the independent accounting firm BKD, LLP.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

  • Revenue of $10,917, an increase of $1,346 or 14.1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
  • GAAP net income of $50 or $0.03 per share based on 1,589 fully diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss of ($159) or ($0.11) per share based on 1,493 fully diluted shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
  • Adjusted earnings of $399 or $0.25 per diluted share compared to $252 or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase per share of 47.1%. (Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $551 compared to $316 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 74.4%. (Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.)

"The first quarter is typically a seasonally slow period for our Company; however, this year we are off to a solid start," said James Pritchett, the Company's President and CEO. "The shipment of a $1 million sale out of the CohuHD business segment, an increase in purchases by one of Costar Video Systems' largest customers and the continued expansion of our general security business all contributed to our year-over-year revenue growth."

Mr. Pritchett continued, "Solid financial results were driven by operational performance with ongoing improvements in cost and production efficiency. The rapid acceptance of our RISE product line enabled us to discontinue older models more quickly than anticipated, resulting in an increased inventory reserve for the end-of-life products, which negatively impacted our gross profit margin for the quarter by 210 basis points. Aside from the effect of that program, our gross profit margin improved 120 basis points."

"We head into the second quarter with a solid backlog and higher growth in our general security markets. I am optimistic that 2018 will be another positive year showing year-over-year growth for our Company," concluded Mr. Pritchett.

The Company's outside independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Auditor's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, adjustments to the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration, transaction related expenses and the income tax effect relating to the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax asset. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction and related expenses and adjustments to the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP net income (loss):


Quarter
Ended
3/31/18

Quarter
Ended
3/31/17

Adjusted Earnings

399

252

Less:

    Stock Based Compensation

(42)

(25)

    Intangible Amortization

(307)

(318)

    Contingent Consideration Fair Value Adjustment

    Transaction and Related Expenses

(68)

    Revaluation of Deferred Tax Asset

Net Income (Loss)

50

(159)




Quarter
Ended
3/31/18

Quarter
Ended
3/31/17

Adjusted EBITDA

551

316

Less:

    Interest

(89)

(123)

    Income Taxes

(18)

88

    Depreciation

(87)

(54)

    Amortization

(307)

(318)

    Transaction and Related Expenses

(68)

    Contingent Consideration Fair Value Adjustment

Net Income (Loss)

50

(159)

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2017. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017



(Reviewed)

(Audited)

ASSETS






Current assets





   Cash and cash equivalents

$

17

$

196

   Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $164 and $97 in 2018 and 2017, respectively

7,180

7,246

   Inventories, net of reserve for obsolescence of $1,052 and $815 in 2018 and 2017, respectively

10,318

9,529

   Prepaid expenses

772

790

Total current assets

18,287

17,761








Non-current assets





   Property and equipment, net

857

861

   Deferred financing costs, net

23

26

   Deferred tax asset, net

2,916

2,916

   Trade names, net

2,582

2,667

   Distribution agreement, net

606

624

   Customer relationships, net

5,421

5,600

   Covenant not to compete, net

118

126

   Patents, net

7

7

   Technology, net

385

402

   Goodwill

5,574

5,574

   Other non-current assets

96

96

Total non-current assets

18,585

18,899

Total assets

$

36,872

$

36,660








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

4,002

$

3,829

   Accrued expenses and other

1,914

2,532

   Line of credit

961


   Current maturities of long-term debt

991

740

   Contingent purchase price

346

346

   Current maturities of notes payable, related party

766

753

Total current liabilities

8,980

8,200








Long-Term liabilities





   Long-term debt, net of current maturities

3,978

4,476

   Contingent purchase price, net of current portion

1,101

1,101

   Notes payable, related party, net of current maturities

608

805

Total long-term liabilities

5,687

6,382









Total liabilities

14,667

14,582
















Stockholders' Equity





   Preferred stock





   Common stock

3

3

   Additional paid-in capital

156,844

156,767

   Accumulated deficit

(130,121)

(130,171)

  Less common stock held in treasury, at cost

(4,521)

(4,521)

Total stockholders' equity

22,205

22,078

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

36,872

$

36,660









COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)






Three Months Ended March 31, 




2018

2017




(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)








Net revenues

$

10,917

$

9,571

Cost of revenues

6,782

5,857








Gross profit

4,135

3,714








Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,291

3,129







Engineering and development expense

689

644







Transaction and related expense




68











3,980

3,841








Income (loss) from operations

155

(127)








Other income (expenses)






Interest expense

(89)

(123)

Other income, net

2

3

Total other expenses, net

(87)

(120)








Income (loss) before taxes

68

(247)

Income tax provision (benefit)

18

(88)








Net income (loss)

$

50

$

(159)








Net income (loss) per share:






Basic

$

0.03

$

(0.11)









Diluted

$

0.03

$

(0.11)








Weighted average shares outstanding






Basic

1,546

1,493









Diluted

1,589

1,493

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costar-technologies-inc-announces-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-ended-march-31-2018-300649155.html

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

