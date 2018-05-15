Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Revenue of $10,917 , an increase of $1,346 or 14.1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 .

, an increase of or 14.1% from the quarter ended . GAAP net income of $50 or $0.03 per share based on 1,589 fully diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss of ($159) or ($0.11) per share based on 1,493 fully diluted shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 .

or per share based on 1,589 fully diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss of or per share based on 1,493 fully diluted shares for the quarter ended . Adjusted earnings of $399 or $0.25 per diluted share compared to $252 or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 , an increase per share of 47.1%. (Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.)

or per diluted share compared to or per diluted share for the quarter ended , an increase per share of 47.1%. (Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.) Adjusted EBITDA of $551 compared to $316 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 , an increase of 74.4%. (Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.)

"The first quarter is typically a seasonally slow period for our Company; however, this year we are off to a solid start," said James Pritchett, the Company's President and CEO. "The shipment of a $1 million sale out of the CohuHD business segment, an increase in purchases by one of Costar Video Systems' largest customers and the continued expansion of our general security business all contributed to our year-over-year revenue growth."

Mr. Pritchett continued, "Solid financial results were driven by operational performance with ongoing improvements in cost and production efficiency. The rapid acceptance of our RISE product line enabled us to discontinue older models more quickly than anticipated, resulting in an increased inventory reserve for the end-of-life products, which negatively impacted our gross profit margin for the quarter by 210 basis points. Aside from the effect of that program, our gross profit margin improved 120 basis points."

"We head into the second quarter with a solid backlog and higher growth in our general security markets. I am optimistic that 2018 will be another positive year showing year-over-year growth for our Company," concluded Mr. Pritchett.

The Company's outside independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Auditor's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, adjustments to the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration, transaction related expenses and the income tax effect relating to the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax asset. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction and related expenses and adjustments to the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP net income (loss):



Quarter

Ended

3/31/18 Quarter

Ended

3/31/17 Adjusted Earnings 399 252 Less:



Stock Based Compensation (42) (25) Intangible Amortization (307) (318) Contingent Consideration Fair Value Adjustment

Transaction and Related Expenses

(68) Revaluation of Deferred Tax Asset



Net Income (Loss) 50 (159)







Quarter

Ended

3/31/18 Quarter

Ended

3/31/17 Adjusted EBITDA 551 316 Less:



Interest (89) (123) Income Taxes (18) 88 Depreciation (87) (54) Amortization (307) (318) Transaction and Related Expenses

(68) Contingent Consideration Fair Value Adjustment



Net Income (Loss) 50 (159)

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2017. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)









March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017





(Reviewed)

(Audited) ASSETS













Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17

$ 196 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $164 and $97 in 2018 and 2017, respectively



7,180



7,246 Inventories, net of reserve for obsolescence of $1,052 and $815 in 2018 and 2017, respectively



10,318



9,529 Prepaid expenses



772



790

Total current assets



18,287



17,761















Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net



857



861 Deferred financing costs, net



23



26 Deferred tax asset, net



2,916



2,916 Trade names, net



2,582



2,667 Distribution agreement, net



606



624 Customer relationships, net



5,421



5,600 Covenant not to compete, net



118



126 Patents, net



7



7 Technology, net



385



402 Goodwill



5,574



5,574 Other non-current assets



96



96

Total non-current assets



18,585



18,899

Total assets

$ 36,872

$ 36,660















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 4,002

$ 3,829 Accrued expenses and other



1,914



2,532 Line of credit



961





Current maturities of long-term debt



991



740 Contingent purchase price



346



346 Current maturities of notes payable, related party



766



753

Total current liabilities



8,980



8,200















Long-Term liabilities











Long-term debt, net of current maturities



3,978



4,476 Contingent purchase price, net of current portion



1,101



1,101 Notes payable, related party, net of current maturities



608



805

Total long-term liabilities



5,687



6,382

















Total liabilities



14,667



14,582































Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock











Common stock



3



3 Additional paid-in capital



156,844



156,767 Accumulated deficit



(130,121)



(130,171) Less common stock held in treasury, at cost



(4,521)



(4,521)

Total stockholders' equity



22,205



22,078

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 36,872

$ 36,660

















COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)











Three Months Ended March 31,







2018



2017







(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)















Net revenues

$ 10,917

$ 9,571 Cost of revenues



6,782



5,857















Gross profit



4,135



3,714















Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,291



3,129













Engineering and development expense



689



644













Transaction and related expense









68





















3,980



3,841















Income (loss) from operations



155



(127)















Other income (expenses)













Interest expense



(89)



(123)

Other income, net



2



3 Total other expenses, net



(87)



(120)















Income (loss) before taxes



68



(247) Income tax provision (benefit)



18



(88)















Net income (loss)

$ 50

$ (159)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic

$ 0.03

$ (0.11)

















Diluted

$ 0.03

$ (0.11)















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic



1,546



1,493

















Diluted



1,589



1,493

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

