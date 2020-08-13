Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
($ in thousands except per share amounts)
Aug 13, 2020, 23:30 ET
COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 that have been reviewed by the independent accounting firm BKD, LLP.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
- Revenues of $14,640, a 28.3% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019.
- Operating expenses, net of restructuring costs, were down 29.7% to $5,321, compared to $7,564 in the second quarter of 2019.
- GAAP net loss of $498, or ($0.31) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $561, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted earnings of $508, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $972, or $0.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings of $664, or $0.42 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to ($1,250), or ($0.80) per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $650 compared to $1,593 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $1,150 compared to ($1,106) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.
Scott Switzer, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted many businesses in the second quarter of 2020, and ours was no exception. The effects of business restrictions, temporary shutdowns and closures on our customers resulted in a decline in demand for our products. During the second quarter we launched a 'One Costar' initiative to unify our organization which resulted in significant cost savings, increased efficiencies, and improved employee collaboration across all our subsidiaries. As restrictions and closures ease, we are beginning to see increased quotation activity which we are confident will drive third quarter revenue wins. In addition, in the second quarter we released four new cameras that completes our family of mid-range products and will position us to enter new markets. Finally, in July we hired a Chief Revenue Officer to better leverage our sales team, improve our channel partner programs, and enhance our ability to meet the needs of our customers."
Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "During this unprecedented time we successfully restructured the organization, improving efficiency and reducing operating expenses by 30%. These efforts helped offset softness in revenue during the quarter resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to have constructive conversations with our bank, UMB, as we work to obtain a waiver and modify our covenants to facilitate future compliance. Strong financial performance in the first quarter, combined with material cost reductions achieved in the second quarter, have better positioned the Company to navigate throughout this uncertain economic environment." For more information regarding the Company's loan agreements, see Note 7 of the Company's financial statements.
The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Auditor's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP net income (loss):
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Six Months
|
Six Months
|
Adjusted Earnings
|
508
|
972
|
664
|
(1,250)
|
Less:
|
Stock-Based Compensation
|
(53)
|
(87)
|
(85)
|
(173)
|
Intangible Amortization
|
(318)
|
(324)
|
(635)
|
(648)
|
Restructuring Costs
|
(635)
|
(635)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
(498)
|
561
|
(691)
|
(2,071)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Six Months
|
Six Months
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
650
|
1,593
|
1,150
|
(1,106)
|
Less:
|
Interest
|
(207)
|
(348)
|
(498)
|
(656)
|
Income Taxes (Benefit)
|
178
|
(157)
|
243
|
729
|
Depreciation
|
(113)
|
(116)
|
(231)
|
(217)
|
Intangible Amortization
|
(318)
|
(324)
|
(635)
|
(648)
|
Stock-Based Compensation
|
(53)
|
(87)
|
(85)
|
(173)
|
Restructuring Costs
|
(635)
|
(635)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
(498)
|
561
|
(691)
|
(2,071)
These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.
About Costar Technologies, Inc.
Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 35th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2019. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
|
COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
(Reviewed)
|
(Audited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
1
|
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $292 and $396 in 2020 and 2019, respectively
|
8,076
|
9,056
|
Inventories, net of reserve for obsolescence of $1,167 and $1,264 in 2020 and 2019, respectively
|
20,285
|
20,196
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
2,728
|
2,295
|
Total current assets
|
31,090
|
31,548
|
Non-current assets
|
Property and equipment, net
|
742
|
910
|
Deferred financing costs, net
|
39
|
59
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
4,514
|
4,514
|
Trade names, net
|
2,017
|
2,198
|
Distribution agreements, net
|
749
|
801
|
Customer relationships, net
|
3,848
|
4,187
|
Covenants not to compete, net
|
45
|
60
|
Patents, net
|
154
|
169
|
Technology, net
|
235
|
268
|
Goodwill
|
6,513
|
6,513
|
Right of use assets
|
2,664
|
3,131
|
Other non-current assets
|
149
|
149
|
Total non-current assets
|
21,669
|
22,959
|
Total assets
|
$
|
52,759
|
$
|
54,507
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
4,784
|
$
|
5,639
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
6,803
|
5,879
|
Line of credit
|
13,570
|
15,953
|
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized financing fees
|
3,984
|
781
|
Contingent purchase price
|
990
|
1,490
|
Current maturities of notes payable, unrelated party
|
83
|
583
|
Current maturities of lease liabilities
|
1,021
|
990
|
Total current liabilities
|
31,235
|
31,315
|
Long-Term liabilities
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and unamortized financing fees
|
3,592
|
Payroll Protection Program loan
|
3,025
|
Non-current maturities of lease liabilities
|
1,871
|
2,389
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
4,896
|
5,981
|
Total liabilities
|
36,131
|
37,296
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
Common stock
|
3
|
3
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
157,586
|
157,478
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(136,440)
|
(135,749)
|
Less common stock held in treasury, at cost
|
(4,521)
|
(4,521)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
16,628
|
17,211
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
52,759
|
$
|
54,507
|
COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Reviewed)
|
(Reviewed)
|
(Reviewed)
|
(Reviewed)
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
14,640
|
$
|
20,425
|
$
|
31,668
|
$
|
34,814
|
Cost of revenues
|
9,154
|
11,796
|
19,532
|
21,473
|
Gross profit
|
5,486
|
8,629
|
12,136
|
13,341
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
4,198
|
6,024
|
9,383
|
12,537
|
Engineering and development expense
|
1,123
|
1,540
|
2,555
|
2,949
|
Restructuring costs
|
635
|
635
|
5,956
|
7,564
|
12,573
|
15,486
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(470)
|
1,065
|
(437)
|
(2,145)
|
Other expenses
|
Interest expense
|
(207)
|
(348)
|
(498)
|
(656)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Total other expenses, net
|
(206)
|
(347)
|
(497)
|
(655)
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
(676)
|
718
|
(934)
|
(2,800)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(178)
|
157
|
(243)
|
(729)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(498)
|
$
|
561
|
$
|
(691)
|
$
|
(2,071)
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
(0.43)
|
$
|
(1.32)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
(0.43)
|
$
|
(1.32)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
1,597
|
1,579
|
1,593
|
1,572
|
Diluted
|
1,597
|
1,611
|
1,593
|
1,572
SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.