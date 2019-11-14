Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 that have been reviewed by the independent accounting firm BKD, LLP.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Revenues of $17,774 , a 6.3% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Arecont Vision (AVC) acquisition closed in the prior year quarter and results are included beginning July 14, 2018 .

, a 6.3% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Arecont Vision (AVC) acquisition closed in the prior year quarter and results are included beginning . Operating expenses were down 6.4% to $6,283 , compared to $6,711 in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2018 included $243 in expenses related to the AVC acquisition.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2018 included in expenses related to the AVC acquisition. GAAP net income of $840 , or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $56 , or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings of $1,287 , or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $1,099 , or $0.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 . Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share for the quarter ended . Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below. Adjusted EBITDA of $2,010 , compared to $1,560 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 . Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

Scott Switzer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "This quarter marks our second consecutive profitable quarter since the acquisition of Arecont Vision. The third quarter is historically our strongest quarter, and 2019 was no exception. Except for CohuHD and Arecont Vision, our divisions were up 11% over the third quarter of 2018. We have experienced softness in CohuHD's transportation market segment, which generated $4M in revenue during the third quarter of 2019, a decline of over $0.6M from the third quarter of 2018 due to weather delays and tariffs affecting state budgets."

President and Chief Executive Officer, James Pritchett stated, "We have made significant advances at Arecont Vision Costar in a relatively short period of time. The effects of the bankruptcy still impact the division's revenues, but the cost reduction actions taken early in 2019 are having a positive result. Arecont Vision's third quarter was the division's second positive quarter as revenues stabilized. We recently won two major long-term contacts with financial institutions, both domestic and international, that will begin shipping in the fourth quarter. We continue to invest in developing artificial intelligence for our cameras for retail, financial and Smart City applications. I am confident the changes we have made, and are continuing to make, will position us for long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders."

The Company's outside independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Auditor's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP net income (loss):









Quarter

Ended

9/30/19 Quarter

Ended

9/30/18 Adjusted Earnings 1,287 1,099 Less:



Stock-Based Compensation (124) (66) Intangible Amortization (323) (324) Transaction and Related Expenses

(243) Loan Forgiveness Required Under AVC Purchase Agreement

(410) Net Income (Loss) 840 56







Quarter

Ended

9/30/19 Quarter

Ended

9/30/18 Adjusted EBITDA 2,010 1,560 Less:



Interest (350) (329) Income Taxes (255) (24) Depreciation (118) (108) Intangible Amortization (323) (324) Stock-Based Compensation (124) (66) Transaction and Related Expenses

(243) Loan Forgiveness Required Under AVC Purchase Agreement

(410) Net Income (Loss) 840 56

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 35th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2019. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)













































September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018





(Reviewed)



(Audited) ASSETS











Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1

$ 189 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts









of $570 and $859 in 2019 and 2018, respectively

9,250



9,333 Inventories, net of reserve for obsolescence









of $1,026and $1,101 in 2019 and 2018, respectively

20,525



20,618 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,573



1,531

Total current assets

32,349



31,671













Non-current assets









Property and equipment, net

991



915 Deferred financing costs, net

69



99 Deferred tax asset, net

3,766



3,766 Trade names, net

2,289



2,561 Distribution agreements, net

827



905 Customer relationships, net

4,361



4,884 Covenants not to compete, net

68



92 Patents, net

177



200 Technology, net

285



335 Goodwill

6,513



6,513 Other non-current assets

149



109















Total non-current assets

19,495



20,379















Total assets $ 51,844

$ 52,050















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 4,885

$ 5,786 Accrued expenses and other

7,026



7,075 Line of credit

14,772



11,738 Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized









financing fees

779



773 Current portion of contingent purchase price

992



1,048 Current maturities of notes payable, unrelated party

833





Current maturities of notes payable, related party

206



805

Total current liabilities

29,493



27,225













Long-Term liabilities









Long-term debt, net of current maturities and









unamortized financing fees

3,788



4,373 Contingent purchase price, net of current portion







992

Total long-term liabilities

3,788



5,365

Total liabilities

33,281



32,590



























Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock









Common stock

3



3 Additional paid-in capital

157,363



157,029 Accumulated deficit

(134,282)



(133,051) Less common stock held in treasury, at cost

(4,521)



(4,521)

Total stockholders' equity

18,563



19,460















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,844

$ 52,050

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE)



































































































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018









(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)





























Net revenues



$ 17,774

$ 18,960

$ 52,588

$ 41,864 Cost of revenues





10,054



11,426



31,527



25,400





























Gross profit





7,720



7,534



21,061



16,464





























Selling, general and administrative expenses



4,821



5,264



17,358



12,327 Engineering and development expense



1,462



1,204



4,411



2,746 Transaction and related expense









243









307









6,283



6,711



21,769



15,380





























Income (loss) from operations



1,437



823



(708)



1,084





























Other expenses



























Interest expense





(350)



(329)



(1,006)



(521)

Other income (expense), net



8



(414)



9



(414) Total other expenses, net





(342)



(743)



(997)



(935)





























Income (loss) before taxes





1,095



80



(1,705)



149 Income tax provision (benefit)



255



24



(474)



81





























Net income (loss)



$ 840

$ 56

$ (1,231)

$ 68



























































Net income (loss) per share:

























Basic



$ 0.53

$ 0.04

$ (0.78)

$ 0.04





























































Diluted



$ 0.51

$ 0.04

$ (0.78)

$ 0.04



























































Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic





1,597



1,546



1,576



1,546





























































Diluted





1,633



1,600



1,576



1,600

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

