Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Revenues of $12,646 , a 19.6% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses, excluding a third quarter 2020 impairment loss of $939 , were down 18.0% to $4,152 , compared to $5,062 in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income of $364 or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $8,292 , or ($5.17) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings of ($237) , or ($0.14) per diluted share, compared to $372 , or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 . Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA of $74 , compared to $974 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 . Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

Scott Switzer, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Increased customer order activity throughout the second and third quarters of 2021 contributed to one of our strongest backlogs entering the fourth quarter, which we began to realize in the month of October. The Costar transformation of providing compelling products, leveraging strengths across the organization, reducing debt, and driving profitability remains on track."

Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "Sustained cost and cash flow management drove decreases in operating expenses, allowing us to further reduce our debt position by $800 over the prior quarter. We addressed the difficult global supply chain environment in two primary ways: by limiting expenses and standardizing demand planning across our organization to provide better visibility of inventory. With product demand improving, as reflected in our quotation and bookings activity, we are actively managing supply chain challenges to fulfill existing orders and meet strengthening customer demand."

The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Auditor's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring costs, impairment loss, revaluation of deferred tax asset, modification to inventory reserve policy, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment loss, modification to inventory reserve policy, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP net income (loss):



Quarter

Ended

9/30/21 Quarter

Ended 9/30/20 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/21 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/20 Adjusted Earnings (237) 372 (357) 1,036 Less:







Stock-Based Compensation (29) (27) (54) (112) Intangible Amortization (254) (318) (882) (953) Restructuring Costs





(635) Impairment Loss

(939)

(939) Revaluation of Deferred Tax Asset

(4,614)

(4,614) Modification to Inventory Reserve Policy

(2,766)

(2,766) PPP Loan Forgiveness



3,060

Accrual of Employee Retention Credit 884

2,660

Net Income (Loss) 364 (8,292) 4,427 (8,983)











Quarter

Ended

9/30/21 Quarter

Ended

9/30/20 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/21 Nine Months

Ended

9/30/20 Adjusted EBITDA 74 974 729 2,124 Less:







Interest (240) (205) (740) (703) Income Taxes (Benefit) 16 (4,896) (51) (4,653) Depreciation (87) (115) (295) (346) Intangible Amortization (254) (318) (882) (953) Stock-Based Compensation (29) (27) (54) (112) Restructuring Costs





(635) Impairment Loss

(939)

(939) Modification to Inventory Reserve Policy

(2,766)

(2,766) PPP Loan Forgiveness



3,060

Accrual of Employee Retention Credit 884

2,660

Net Income (Loss) 364 (8,292) 4,427 (8,983)

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2020. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)













































September 30 2021

December 31, 2020









(Reviewed)



(Audited) ASSETS





















Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 5

$ 480 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts









of $217 and $175, respectively

6,581



8,579 Inventories





13,889



14,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,829



2,170

Total current assets





24,304



25,454

















Non-current assets















Property and equipment, net





238



533 Deferred financing costs, net











20 Intangible assets, net





5,529



6,411 Goodwill







5,574



5,574 Right of use assets, net





1,461



2,185 Other non-current assets





109



149









(661)







Total non-current assets



12,911



14,872



















Total assets



$ 37,215

$ 40,326



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













































Current liabilities













Accounts payable



$ 6,204

$ 4,591 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,819



5,141 Line of credit





9,502



13,024 Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized









financing fees





3,003



3,592 Current maturities of lease liabilities



843



1,049

Total current liabilities



23,371



27,397

















Long-Term liabilities













Payroll Protection Program loan









3,025 Deferred tax liability





116



116 Non-current maturities of lease liabilities



764



1,340

Total long-term liabilities



880



4,481

Total liabilities





24,251



31,878

















Stockholders' Equity













Preferred stock













Common stock





3



3 Additional paid-in capital





157,775



157,686 Accumulated deficit





(140,293)



(144,720) Less common stock held in treasury, at cost



(4,521)



(4,521)

Total stockholders' equity



12,964



8,448



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,215

$ 40,326



















COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)













Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020









(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)





























Net revenues



$ 12,646

$ 15,727

$ 38,145

$ 47,395 Cost of revenues





8,789



12,917



25,479



32,449





























Gross profit





3,857



2,810



12,666



14,946





























Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,413



4,065



10,778



13,448





























Engineering and development expense



739



997



2,357



3,552





























Restructuring costs























635





























Impairment loss











939









939







































4,152



6,001



13,135



18,574





























Loss from operations





(295)



(3,191)



(469)



(3,628)





























Other income (expenses)



























Interest expense





(240)



(205)



(740)



(703)

Other income, net





883









5,687



1 Total other income (expenses), net



643



(205)



4,947



(702)





























Income (loss) before taxes





348



(3,396)



4,478



(4,330) Income tax provision (benefit)



(16)



4,896



51



4,653





























Net income (loss)



$ 364

$ (8,292)

$ 4,427

$ (8,983)



























































Net income (loss) per share:

























Basic



$ 0.22

$ (5.17)

$ 2.68

$ (5.63)





























































Diluted



$ 0.22

$ (5.17)

$ 2.68

$ (5.63)









5879









5879



































Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic





1,652



1,603



1,649



1,596





























































Diluted





1,655



1,603



1,652



1,596































SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

