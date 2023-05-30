Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Special Meeting of Stockholders

News provided by

Costar Technologies, Inc.

30 May, 2023, 22:30 ET

COPPELL, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today the results of the Company's 2023 Special Meeting of Stockholders that was held on May 30, 2023. The results have been certified by Computershare, Inc., the Company's transfer agent. A representative of Computershare, Inc. attended the meeting and acted as the Inspector of Elections and Stockholder Votes.  

The certified results confirm the adoption and approval of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 23, 2023, as it may be amended from time to time, which we refer to as the "merger agreement," by and among Costar Technologies, Inc. and IDIS Co., Ltd. The merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions to closing.

The certified results were as follows:

Eligible Votes

1,649,165

Voted Total

1,135,179

Voted Total %

68.83 %

Proposal 1: Adoption and approval of the merger agreement

Votes

Voted %

Outstanding %

For

1,060,621

93.43 %

64.31 %

Against

74,534

6.57 %

4.52 %

Abstain

24

0.00 %

0.00 %

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2020. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding the expected timing of the closing of the acquisition, and other statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," or "could" and similar expressions, constitute forward–looking statements. Such forward–looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the risk that the proposed acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner, or at all; and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward–looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward–looking statements. These forward–looking statements reflect management's current views and are based only on information currently available to us. The parties do not undertake to update, whether written or oral, any of these forward–looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, that occur after the date hereof except as required by law. 

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

IDIS Co., Ltd. to Acquire Costar Technologies, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.