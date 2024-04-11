Costas, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report for FYE 2023 and Rescinding of Cease Trade Order in Canada

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Costas, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CSSI) ("CSSI" or "the Company"), doing business as Standard Dental Labs Inc. (SDL), a distinguished name in the dental industry, is pleased to announce the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ending 2023 on April 10th, 2024. This milestone represents the company's second annual report reporting revenue, and its first full fiscal year of revenue since its inception nearly 25 years ago in 1998.

The FYE 2023 annual report showcases Standard Dental Labs Inc.'s growth, achievements, and financial performance over the past year. It reflects the company's commitment to transparency and accountability to its shareholders and stakeholders.

In addition to this significant accomplishment, Standard Dental Labs Inc. is proud to announce the successful rescinding of a 10-year-old cease trade order in Canada. This milestone achievement opens up new investment opportunities for Canadian investors who can now utilize retail investment avenues to participate in Standard Dental Labs Inc.'s growth and success.

"We are excited to share our progress and achievements through the filing of our annual report for FYE 2023," said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs Inc. "Furthermore, the rescinding of the cease trade order in Canada is a testament to our commitment to regulatory compliance and our dedication to expanding opportunities for investors."

Standard Dental Labs Inc. has firmly established itself in the dental lab segment and plans to continue growing through the acquisition of private labs in the State of Florida. This strategic growth initiative aligns with the company's vision of becoming a leader in the dental industry while delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

The management team at Standard Dental Labs Inc. looks forward to continuing its growth trajectory and further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in dental lab services in Florida.

About Costas, Inc.:

Costas, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CSSI) is the parent company for Standard Dental Labs Inc., a renowned dental lab committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services to meet the evolving needs of the dental industry. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Standard Dental Labs is dedicated to contributing to the growth of Florida's oral healthcare sector through innovation and excellence.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results (including, without limitation, Costas' ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Costas, Inc.