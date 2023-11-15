Costas, Inc. Embraces Unprecedented Growth in Florida's Thriving Dental Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Costas, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CSSI) ("CSSI" or "the Company"), doing business as Standard Dental Labs Inc. (SDL), a distinguished name in the dental industry, is delighted to announce its strategic expansion in response to the surging growth of the dental sector in the state of Florida.

Florida's dental industry has experienced remarkable growth, mirroring the state's booming economy. Standard Dental Labs is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this flourishing market, aiming for sustained success and prominence in the ever-expanding dental landscape.

Florida's population is on a steady rise, creating an increased demand for dental services. SDL recognizes this growth trajectory and is committed to meeting the evolving needs of Florida residents, positioning the company as a trusted partner in oral healthcare.

The high rate of employment in Florida further solidifies the state's economic foundation, providing a conducive environment for businesses like Standard Dental Labs to thrive. The company is committed to contributing to the employment landscape by creating job opportunities and fostering professional development within the state.

SDL is proud to be a provider of dental solutions that enhance the overall well-being of individuals. Understanding the importance of dental health in the broader context of employee welfare, the company ensures that its workforce has access to comprehensive dental coverage. This commitment not only aligns with the company's dedication to employee satisfaction but also positions Costas, Inc. as an employer of choice in a competitive job market.

As a leading dental lab, SDL remains focused on delivering innovative and high-quality dental products and services. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence make it a key player in meeting the growing demand for dental solutions in Florida.

Standard Dental Labs invites the public and stakeholders to visit its website at https://standarddentallabs.com for more information about the company and its contributions to Florida's flourishing dental industry.

About Costas, Inc.:

Costas, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CSSI) is the parent company for Standard Dental Labs Inc., a renowned dental lab committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services to meet the evolving needs of the dental industry. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Standard Dental Labs is dedicated to contributing to the growth of Florida's oral healthcare sector through innovation and excellence.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results (including, without limitation, Costas' ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Costas, Inc.