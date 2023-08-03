CostCertified Taps 1build's Live Construction Data API to Power AutoCost

Continued Fluctuations in Market & Materials Drive Widespread Demand for 1build - The Industry-Leading and Only API for Accurate, Nationwide Construction Pricing Data'

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1build , the only API for live construction cost data, today announced it has partnered with CostCertified to power its state-of-the-art estimating software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for residential construction. 1build is quickly becoming the go-to data provider for the construction industry. Its modern API offers instant access to over 68 million live data points, including up-to-the-minute costs of construction materials, labor, and equipment costs for every county in the United States. CostCertified will use 1build to provide customers with a new feature, AutoCost - enabling contractors to get live, localized pricing for a bid's total cost.

"As the housing market continues to fluctuate, pricing for construction materials remains a moving target for contractors. Access to software that leverages the latest, most accurate data is an absolute necessity for today's builders," said 1build Founder and CEO Dmitry Alexin. "With 1build, CostCertified customers will now be able to create their estimates faster and with more confidence in the accuracy of their costs. By leveraging 1build, CostCertified can deliver a true competitive advantage to contractors using their platform in this ever-changing environment."

While raw material costs have turned the corner and are starting to decrease , they remain incredibly volatile throughout the year due to economic uncertainty and inflation. Having the most accurate pricing data for materials is even more critical than ever to the success of any residential project. Powered by 1build, contractors using CostCertified's AutoCost can add material requirements for upcoming bids within the platform and instantly retrieve the most up-to-date prices for more than 25,000 items with the click of a button, regardless of location.

"Residential construction has suffered the brunt of supply chain issues the last few years. The struggle to keep current with construction materials costs has impacted build times, hurt consumer confidence, and made it hard for the industry to keep up with demand," said CostCertified Founder and CEO Mike Bignold. "We are excited to add 1build as part of our AutoCost product and continue to offer contractors the fastest and easiest way to sell and manage construction services. This will enable our members to save time, build trust, and ensure profitability on every bid."

1build and CostCertified will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, August 17th at 1 pm ET where they'll dive deep into the benefits of this partnership to residential contractors. You can register to attend by clicking here: https://try.costcertified.com/webinar/autocost

For more information on CostCertified's newest platform feature please visit: https://costcertified.com/autocost . For information on 1build and its construction cost dataset please visit: https://www.1build.com/ .

About 1build

1build is the de facto standard for construction data, offering the only API for live costs of construction materials, labor, and equipment costs for every county in the United States. Leveraging a unique team of software engineers and data scientists alongside construction industry veterans, 1build's proprietary API offers instant access to over 68 million live data points pulled from over 3,000 counties in the United States. With 1build, software providers can offer both contractors and homeowners complete peace of mind, bringing pricing accuracy and predictability to an ever-changing market.

About CostCertified

CostCertified gives contractors the ability to provide homeowners a real-time buying experience at a true point-of-sale. It transforms the estimate into a virtual showroom for homeowners, showing price changes instantly for upgrades and modifications - allowing contractors to sell more. Built-in automations mean contractors can manage their whole business on the CostCertified platform. Homeowners know what they are buying, and can trust the quotes they receive. Our patented software is the only technology capable of providing a frictionless e-commerce experience in construction. CostCertified helps contractors sell and produce over $200M of projects annually with a network of over 6,000 contractors and suppliers. CostCertified is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Visit CostCertified.com for a demo and more information.

