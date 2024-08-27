COSTCO FLEET DRIVERS OVERWHELMINGLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Local 174 Costco Drivers in Washington Demand Fair Contract

SUMNER, Wash., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 150 Costco fleet drivers have voted by an overwhelming 97 percent margin to authorize a strike. The strike vote is a result of Costco management's refusal to bargain in good faith. The group of drivers, who became the first-ever Costco distribution center workers to organize with the Teamsters, voted to join Local 174 in April.

"With the finish line in sight, Costco management slammed the brakes, giving us no choice but to take this vote," said Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 174. "I don't know what management is waiting for, but this vote showed that our members are not willing to wait any longer. They're strong, they're motivated, and they're ready to fight."

Local 174's strike authorization vote comes after Costco Teamsters were forced to suspend negotiations for a new National Master Agreement that covers over 18,000 workers at the company. Despite claiming to be pro-union, the wholesale giant refused to accept a card check neutrality agreement that would make it easier for nonunion Costco workers to join the Teamsters. The strike vote taken by Local 174 is another recent example of the company's failure to live up to its supposedly "pro-worker" image.

"A strike is always a last resort, but the company can eliminate that possibility," Hicks said. "We are hopeful this strike authorization vote will motivate management to return to the bargaining table and reward its employees with a contract that recognizes the value of their contributions to this company's bottom line. As of today, Costco's net worth is nearly $400 billion, making it the 23rd richest company in the world. The ball is in their court."

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,400 working men and women in the Seattle area. "Like" us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

Contact:

Jamie Fleming

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 174