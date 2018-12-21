COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation (NasdaqGS: COST), if they purchased the Company's shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Costco and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cost/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Costco and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2018, Costco filed its Form 10-K announcing its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 2, 2018, disclosing that it had "identified a material weakness in internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls… that support the Company's financial reporting processes" and as a result, it had concluded that "the Company's internal control over financial reporting was not effective."

On this news, the price of Costco's shares plummeted.

The case is Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, 18-cv-01611.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

