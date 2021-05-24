Costello Inc. President Dustin O'Neal Sworn in as President of ACEC Board of Directors

As President of Costello Inc., an award-winning, full-service civil engineering and surveying firm, O'Neal brings extensive expertise in collaboration with regulatory agencies as well as corporate goal planning and execution to his new role. He has also served in leadership positions for the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA), and the West Houston Association (WHA).

"Dustin's expertise as an engineer, his skill as a leader, and his history of working with local government entities make him a great choice to guide ACEC Houston. I am looking forward to helping him implement his vision for the region's engineering community," said David Hagy, Executive Director of ACEC Houston.

Well-known in the industry, O'Neal has the admiration and respect of his employees, his peers and those he has worked with in local municipalities and agencies. He has worked with Costello for over 17 years, with a background in residential land development and municipal utility district engineering. He has served as President of Costello since 2015.

"Dustin's prior involvement in ACEC Texas and ACEC Houston and his history in the Houston community make him the perfect leader for ACEC Houston in the coming year. Our local chapters are integral in providing information needed at the State level, and I know that with Dustin at the helm, I will have a great resource. I look forward to working with Dustin," said Peyton McKnight, President of ACEC Texas.

O'Neal received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About ACEC Houston

The American Council of Engineering Companies Houston (ACEC Houston) represents over 245 companies in the region and works to advance the private practice of consulting engineering, educate public officials on the importance of infrastructure investment, and promote sound business practices within the industry.

About Costello Inc.

Costello Inc. is an award-winning full-service civil engineering and surveying firm, serving communities and agencies throughout Texas for 30 years. The company employs over 150 professionals, boasting a wide variety of capabilities for private and public clients. The Houston Business Journal consistently recognizes the firm as one of Houston's "Best Places to Work."

