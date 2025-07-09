Costero Brokers Welcomes Esteemed Professional Indemnity Team

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately owned brokerage based in London, is excited to announce the strategic growth of its Professional Indemnity division through the addition of a highly esteemed team of professionals. This initiative underscores Costero's commitment to strengthening its expertise and broadening its service offerings within the Professional Indemnity market.

The team is led by Richard Symes and John Grant, highly respected veterans in the Professional Indemnity sector. Joining him are Henry Grant and Eddie Hutchinson, who bring a wealth of broking and technical expertise that will significantly bolster Costero's capabilities in this specialised area.

This exceptional team not only strengthens our capabilities but also brings a globally recognized Seedsmen and Nurserymen Errors & Omissions (E&O) lineslip facility. Combined with their strong relationships with esteemed coverholder clients, Costero is poised to offer unmatched service and innovative solutions to clients worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard, John, Henry, and Eddie to the Costero family," said Jamie Webb, Executive Director at Costero Brokers. "Their combined experience and unique offerings align perfectly with our strategic vision to lead in the Professional Indemnity market. This addition marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents for our clients and partners."

Costero Brokers remains committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative insurance solutions. The integration of this talented team is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our proactive approach to meeting the evolving needs of our clients.

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, is an independent, dynamic, and entrepreneurial insurance and reinsurance Lloyd's of London wholesale broker specializing in finding capacity for hard-to-place or emerging risks. Costero focuses on open market facultative, binding authority, reinsurance, and alternative risk transfer business placed into Lloyd's of London, European, and international company markets. Whether clients are brokers, coverholders (MGAs), captives, or insurers, the team draws upon steadfast relationships with underwriters and is passionate about delivering tailor-made solutions to their insurance and reinsurance needs. Costero Brokers is an approved Lloyd's coverholder, which it uses strategically to support clients' business.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com.