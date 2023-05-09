Costikyan Donates Fiber-Shield Services to the Mansion in May Event Benefiting Morristown Medical Center

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Costikyan, a leading provider of rug and carpet cleaning and restoration services, is proud to announce their donation of Fiber-Shield services to the Mansion in May event. The event, which runs from May 1st to May 31st, 2023, supports Morristown Medical Center, a nonprofit medical center in Morristown, New Jersey.

The Mansion in May event features prestigious interior designers who have designed rooms within and around the stunning French manor style home, Three Fields, located at 375 Cherry Lane in Mendham, NJ. Costikyan is honored to be supporting this event, which celebrates its 20th event in 2023.

Costikyan has donated Fiber-Shield services for the event, which includes fabric protection, as well as cleaning services post-event. This donation helps to ensure that the mansion's exquisite fabrics and furnishings are protected and maintained, allowing the event to showcase the designers' creativity and the beauty of the mansion.

"We are thrilled to support the Mansion in May event and Morristown Medical Center," said Greg Garian, President at Costikyan. "We are passionate about our work and strive to help maintain and protect the exquisite fabrics and furnishings that are part of this event. We look forward to being part of this amazing event and supporting such an important cause."

For more information about Costikyan, please visit www.costikyan.com. For more information about the Mansion in May event, please visit www.mansioninmay.org.

Media Contact:

Lauren Costikyan

Costikyan

718-726-1090

[email protected]

SOURCE Costikyan