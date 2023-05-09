Costikyan Donates Installation Services to the 48th Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Costikyan, a leading provider of rug and carpet cleaning and restoration services, is pleased to announce their donation of installation services to the 48th Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House. The Show House, held at the historic River Mansion located at 337 Riverside Drive at W 106th Street on the Upper West Side, will be open to the public for one month beginning Thursday, May 11th, 2023. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is a highly anticipated annual event that showcases the best of interior design, transforming a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art, and technology. This year's event is set to be even more special as it marks its 48th year and continues to support the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling young people to reach their full potential.

Costikyan is proud to support the gorgeous designs of Neal Beckstedt Studio and Sasha Bikoff, two renowned interior designers whose work is sure to impress and inspire. "We are thrilled to donate our installation services to the 48th Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House," said Greg Garian, President of Costikyan. "We take pride in our work and are honored to be part of such an important event that supports the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club."

For more information about Costikyan, please visit www.costikyan.com. For more information about the Kips Bay Decorator Show House, please visit www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

