Costner builds a Field of Dreams - Pitt builds a Field of Power

AMERICAST Pre Cast Generator Pads

21 May, 2023

Pitt's Americast Provides Key Component for Power Grid of USA

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIELD OF POWER

In 2016, Warren Buffett acclaimed Americast as the "Rolls Royce of Generator Pads," a key component for the installation of Generators which are in high demand due to the constant failures of the power grid. Buffett further touted Charles Pitt, CEO of Americast for his marketing success and the elegance of the Generator Pads. "Generator manufacturers have achieved an elegant look," says Pitt, "and we have matched this elegance with our Generator pads. We accomplish this through attention to detail including hand crafted and hand polished pads. We take special pride not only in our pads but in our ability to ship the same day that they are ordered. For an added touch of elegance, we can emboss the Generator Dealer's Logo into the pad."

Americast founder, Charles Pitt, a former opera singer, "America's Tenor" achieved notice and positive reviews through his award winning "Popera" album and public appearances which included playing in celeb charity polo events; Pitt is an accomplished horseman.

Charles Pitt's generator pad business is probably the furthest thing away from being an operatic tenor, but, as he says, "I give the same enthusiasm and artistic commitment to a Generator Pad as I do singing an aria...maybe more, because let's face it, a precast concrete generator pad is not all that romantic, but it can be elegant: Rolls Royce Elegant!"

Pitt continues his involvement in the arts: he recently signed with Hollywood Agent, Melissa Prophet who manages Joe Pesci after the release of Pitt Stars in Shakespeare & O'Neill. Soon to be followed by "The Grapes of God" in which he plays the lead role of a priest who is dedicated to increasing his flock by procuring just the right kind of wine.

"This acting Gig is most stimulating but I am NOT giving up my day job at Americast especially now, since Americast pads are shipping internationally --.Slava Ukraini!"

