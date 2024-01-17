Coston Consulting Launches The Elevate Curriculum - an eLearning Program to Boost Lawyers' Marketing and Business Development Skills

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coston Consulting, a Black-owned business advisory firm that specializes in the legal industry, has announced the launch of the Coston Elevate Curriculum, a video-based eLearning program designed to help law firm associates and junior partners advance their marketing and revenue generation skills.

"The legal industry is more competitive than ever, and it's become increasingly important for young associates and junior partners to hone their marketing and business development skills early in their careers to help them stand out in a crowded marketplace and eventually generate business," said Michael Coston, CEO of Coston Consulting. "We designed the Elevate Curriculum to do just that."

Along with Mr. Coston, the Elevate Curriculum's instructors include Coston partners Angelica Crisi and Toni Wells. The group combined their more than 50 years of legal marketing and business development experience to create the eLearning program and share some of the legal industry's most effective marketing and client development best practices.

The Coston Elevate Curriculum is divided into two tracks. The Core program is designed to help law firm junior associates learn the fundamentals of personal branding, marketing, and networking, while the Advanced track helps senior associates and junior partners advance skills related to profile raising, pitching for new business, client relations, and cross-selling. Each track offers video-learning modules, interactive quizzes, resource templates, checklists, and FAQ guides to help support attorneys as they progress through the program. The curriculum can be accessed from a laptop, iPad, or other mobile devices. Users have unlimited access to the platform during their subscription and can progress through the program at their own pace.

You can learn more about the Coston Elevate Curriculum and subscribe by visiting www.CostonElevate.com.

About Coston Consulting

Coston Consulting is a certified Black-owned business advisory firm that specializes in helping law firms advance their business generation, talent development, and culture goals. Coston's partners and professionals include former CMOs, business development executives, and DEI experts who collaborate to offer clients a unique multidisciplinary approach to address their most significant business needs and challenges.

