Coston Consulting Launches The Elevate Curriculum - an eLearning Program to Boost Lawyers' Marketing and Business Development Skills

News provided by

Coston Consulting Corp.

17 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coston Consulting, a Black-owned business advisory firm that specializes in the legal industry, has announced the launch of the Coston Elevate Curriculum, a video-based eLearning program designed to help law firm associates and junior partners advance their marketing and revenue generation skills.

"The legal industry is more competitive than ever, and it's become increasingly important for young associates and junior partners to hone their marketing and business development skills early in their careers to help them stand out in a crowded marketplace and eventually generate business," said Michael Coston, CEO of Coston Consulting. "We designed the Elevate Curriculum to do just that." 

Along with Mr. Coston, the Elevate Curriculum's instructors include Coston partners Angelica Crisi and Toni Wells. The group combined their more than 50 years of legal marketing and business development experience to create the eLearning program and share some of the legal industry's most effective marketing and client development best practices. 

The Coston Elevate Curriculum is divided into two tracks. The Core program is designed to help law firm junior associates learn the fundamentals of personal branding, marketing, and networking, while the Advanced track helps senior associates and junior partners advance skills related to profile raising, pitching for new business, client relations, and cross-selling. Each track offers video-learning modules, interactive quizzes, resource templates, checklists, and FAQ guides to help support attorneys as they progress through the program. The curriculum can be accessed from a laptop, iPad, or other mobile devices. Users have unlimited access to the platform during their subscription and can progress through the program at their own pace.

You can learn more about the Coston Elevate Curriculum and subscribe by visiting www.CostonElevate.com.

About Coston Consulting

Coston Consulting is a certified Black-owned business advisory firm that specializes in helping law firms advance their business generation, talent development, and culture goals. Coston's partners and professionals include former CMOs, business development executives, and DEI experts who collaborate to offer clients a unique multidisciplinary approach to address their most significant business needs and challenges.

Contact: Yvonnie Phan, [email protected], (646) 779-1123

SOURCE Coston Consulting Corp.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.