Costume Designer Salvador Perez Honored with "Metropolitan Fashion Excellence Award," Presented by Rebecca Rittenhouse for The Metropolitan Fashion Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Metropolitan Fashion Week (MetroFW) announced winners of its Metropolitan Fashion Awards honoring outstanding achievements in fashion and costume design in motion pictures and television, during the 7th Annual Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala and Fashion Awards, held at the iconic Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Salvador Perez, Emmy®-nominated Costume Designer and President of the Costume Designers Guild (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Mindy Project,) was honored with the prestigious Metropolitan Fashion Excellence Award. Presenting the award to Mr. Perez was actress Rebecca Riteenhouse (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Mindy Project). Christine Devine, Fox 11 News Anchor and Eduardo Khawam, Metropolitan Fashion Week Founder and President, hosted the event, which was attended by over 1200 industry VIP's celebrities, costume and fashion designers.

Winners in the award categories included a tie for Fashion Designer of the Year Award which was presented to renowned fashion designers Sue Wong and Dmitry Sholokhov. Outstanding Ensemble for Make-Up Artist & Hair Stylist Motion Picture or TV was awarded to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. James MacKinnon accepted the award on behalf of his team which includes Glenn Hetrick, Shauna Llewellyn and Sandy Sokowloski. DOWNTON ABBEY costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins won for Outstanding Costume Designer- Motion Pictures Award. Donna Zakowska, costume designer for THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, was honored with the Outstanding Costume Designer – Television Award. Actor Joel Johnstone from the show accepted the award on Zakowska's behalf.

The show opened with a stunning dance ensemble of "The Night of Gods" choreographed by Dmitry Chaplin, Emmy-nominated choreographer and finalist on So You Think You Can Dance, and setting the evening's theme of Greek Mythology.

In addition to the Metropolitan Fashion Awards, the Gala showcased a unique, exclusive one-of-a-kind runway fashion show directed by Vano Kimmel, featuring unique collections of fashion and costume designers Douglas Tapia, Erick Bendana, David Tupaz, hats by Arturo Rios. A special segment of Haute Couture and Avant Garde Masterpieces was also showcased, inspired by the Greek Mythology and designed by over 30 international fashion designers including @Emildesignstyle @yukimuli @carlosperezofficial @giovannitestiofficial @mellardiofficial @joeygalon @carmelodesignsbycarlandrada @jdanforth @clairescollections @steven_tuwatanassy @BobbyLove.Fashion @ricardosoltero @kickacustomdesign @inoevargas MUA: @lootypics - @beautybyrubystudio. Hair was styled by @hairbykatiebeth. Celebrity DJ for the evening was @rickyrocksdrums.

The show is produced and directed by Eduardo Khawam, fashion expert, producer and TV personality for Telemundo and the CW, and Paul Jaramillo, Executive Producer. During the 2019 Closing Gala #MetroFW, Nazik Utuchian, Fashion Director, announced that next year's 2020 Metropolitan Fashion Week's theme will be "CORAZON DE MEXICO" tribute to Mexican culture & history through Fashion.

Metropolitan Fashion Week 2019 is proudly sponsored by the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases (NFID) as part of its #FightFlu campaign, Harborside, Cannatrac and Ziering Medical Group.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN FASHION WEEK: Metropolitan Fashion Week events are held in dramatic, non-traditional venues that showcase not just best fashion designers or costume designs, but the most beautiful venues each city has to offer. MetroFW is one of the fastest growing fashion weeks in the United States, with shows in Seattle, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Official video reel click here

