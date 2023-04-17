Costume Jewelry Market size in India to grow by USD 639.32 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the affordable pricing - Technavio
Apr 17, 2023, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The costume jewelry market size in India is estimated to grow by USD 639.32 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Costume Jewelry Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (necklaces and chains, earrings, rings, bracelets, and others).
- The market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The different types of offline channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, and speciality retail stores that enable consumers to choose from a diverse range of products. Additionally, some e-commerce platforms are trying to expand their presence by partnering with regional retailers or distributors and expanding their own retail stores. For instance, in April 2021, Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd. acquired Pipa Bella to expand its reach in the growing jewelry sector in India. Hence, such M&A efforts are expected to propel the growth of the segment, thereby driving the market growth for costume jewelry market in India during the forecast period.
Costume Jewelry Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- A major driver for the market growth of costume jewelry in India is the affordable pricing of costume jewelry.
- The prices of gold and silver are subjected to fluctuations from time to time. For instance, on an average, the price of necklaces and rings is around USD 15-USD 25 and USD 5-USD 10, respectively, and hence, the high cost of procurement associated with jewelry manufactured using gold, silver, and precious gems is expected to increase the adoption of costume jewelry.
- Furthermore, new designs, colors, and innovations in costume jewelry drive the growth of the costume jewelry market in India because this lets consumers to try costume jewelry products.
- There is an increased adoption of costume jewelry as a fashion accessory in the country and a rapid change in consumer lifestyle, which influences people to buy more costume jewelry instead of expensive jewels, which in turn drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- An emerging trend in the costume jewelry market in India that is expected to drive demand for the market is the growing demand from millennial population.
- Individuals in the age group of 18-34 years are categorized as millennials. They form a major consumer segment of the costume jewelry market in the country.
- Millennials are aware of the authenticity and quality of different types of costume jewelry including necklaces, rings, and bracelets.
- Additionally, the prevalence of social media and their changing lifestyle influences their interest in costume jewelry. This forces manufacturers of costume jewelry to launch new products with innovative designs.
- Hence, such new product launches are expected to grow the costume jewelry market in India during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- A primary challenge impeding the market growth of costume jewelry in India is the lack of durability.
- Costume jewelry requires proper maintenance and careful handling as it breaks easily, loses the shine, and cannot be repaired or reconstructed. So, many vendors in Indian market do not offer any warranty for products in case of any issues.
- In contrast, fine-quality gold, gems, and platinum products have a long shelf life compared with costume jewelry and are under warranty for a certain time period.
- Vendors in the unorganized sector offer affordable costume jewelry but their quality is not good. Moreover, the manufacturers of costume jewelry sometimes use unsafe chemicals, such as lead, chromium, and nickel, which cause various allergic reactions on the skin and are therefore considered harmful to health.
- Various consumers prefer premium costume jewelry products from a specific designer or a brand instead of fashionable cost-effective costume jewelry.
- Therefore, an increasing preference for premium costume jewelry products is hindering the Indian costume jewelry market growth.
What are the key data covered in this Costume Jewelry Market in India report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the costume jewelry market in India between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the costume jewelry market in India and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the costume jewelry market across India
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the costume jewelry market in India vendors
Related Reports:
- The 3D printed jewelry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,711.23 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and others), type (gold, silver, brass, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries is notably driving market growth.
- The global diamond jewelry market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.6 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 3%.This report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (specialty stores, department stores, discounters, online retailers, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth of the global jewelry industry has increased due to its shift to the e-commerce platform.
|
Costume Jewelry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 639.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.38
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Anuradha Art Jewellery, Avon Products Inc., GBL Altair Pvt. Ltd., GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd., Indian Imitation Jewellery, IndieJewel Fashions Pvt. Ltd., Isharya, Kushals Fashion Jewellery, Manek Ratna, Mangalmani Jewellers, Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Padmavati Jewellery, Romoch, Rubans Accessories, Sia Jewels Pvt. Ltd., Sukkhi Online Pvt. Ltd., TBA Jewels Pvt. Ltd., Violet and Purple Designer Fashion Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., YouBella Jewellery and Lifestyle, and Zariin
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
