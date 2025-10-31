Costway Launches 2025 Black Friday with Torch Hunt Challenges, Cashback Rewards, and Unprecedented Discounts

FONTANA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the oncoming holiday season, Costway can hardly contain the excitement over unveiling its 2025 Black Friday campaign from 1st November to 7th December. This year's celebration is not just about selling products but promoting shoppers to participate in a vibrant, interactive process in which every move counts.

With everyday events like signing in, checking in, buying, and sharing orders, customers can easily collect Torch Points, which light up the Black Friday Castle to redeem branded merchandise. Customers can get a 15% cashback reward for referring friends, 12% Off on 5000+ Deals, and a series of Flash Sale offers across home essentials. As the brand's flagship Black Friday event, Costway invites consumers to join the celebration and discover unbeatable deals.

How Shoppers Can Participate in the Black Friday Torch Hunt

Costway Black Friday Torch Hunt turns shopping into a playful and rewarding adventure. Every interaction adds a spark to the great Black Friday Castle, with customers getting a chance to win exclusive rewards through participation and excitement. All age shoppers are welcome to join in, complete simple tasks, and track their progress as the castle lights up step by step.

Collect Torch Points Through Fun Tasks

Shoppers have the opportunity to earn Torch Points in numerous simple and fun ways. Each of these actions was simple and enjoyable, and they made it even easier to light up the Black Friday Castle. The more of these tasks the shoppers complete, the more light will shine on the castle progress bar.

Daily Check-In: You are required to log in each day to build up your Torch Points progressively.

Sign In: Regular signing in not only supplies points but also helps the castle to stay bright.

Make Purchases: Each purchase is like a note in the music that helps the castle be more quickly illuminated.

Share Your Orders: Share your order on social media or with your friends to make the fun spread wider and get extra points.

This interactive system makes shopping fun. It turns the campaign into a user experience that is rewarding.

Redeem Rewards After Collecting 1128 Torches

When you collect 1128 Torch Points, you will be able to access Costway special rewards at Cyber Week, December 1–7, 2025. Limited edition branded merchandise will be among the first of the rewards that shoppers will be able to claim, and as the castle reaches its full glow, there will be more surprise packages for the travelers to pick from. Naturally, quantities will be limited, and the rewards will only be available to those who first arrive, making the whole affair even more thrilling and desirable.

Referral Rewards to Boost Your Cashback

Invite your friends to come to the party as well. If you bring someone to the Black Friday event, not only will they be grateful to you later, but you will also receive up to 15% cash back just for that. Every time your recommendation hits the target, that's a few more Torch Points for the pot and more loot for everyone.

Unprecedented Black Friday Discounts Across Thousands of Products

Costway will present incredible offers that will be hard for buyers to pass up. For a limited period, thousands of goods will receive a reduction in prices through Flash Sales, Clearance Deals, and extra discounts.

Flash Sales and Clearance Offers

Shoppers have the possibility to use the discounts that reach up to 80% off of more than 5,000 items. Some of the highlights include:

Home Essentials: Beautiful and functional furniture, décor, and organizational products

Appliances: Efficacious kitchen gadgets, cooling devices, and small appliances

Kids & Baby Products: Delightful, safe, and stimulating items for kids

Fitness & Recreation: Such as treadmills, bouncy castles, and patio furniture

Flash Sales are changed on a regular basis, thus each time one visits, new bargains and savings opportunities might be uncovered.

Extra Savings on Hot Deals

Costway is giving an extra 12% off on a selection of the top-selling products for that additional value that shoppers get on the already discounted products from 28th November to 7th December. Some of the highlights may be:

Deco and furniture pieces that trend in the home

The most wanted appliances and electronic devices

Popular seasonal products and limited-edition pieces

Don't wait too long! The number of products is limited, and the deals can finish any time. These extra savings make it possible for every shopper to find a product that suits their needs and budget.

Costway Commitment to Service Excellence

Costway endeavors to ensure that every shopping experience is seamless, enjoyable, and trustworthy. This is a brand speaking to its slogan at home of delights. It shares a philosophy going above products toward experiences with a positive and memorable touch for every customer. All items on the platform have been keenly sourced to meet high-quality standards, while fast delivery ensures that shoppers get their purchases delivered in good time.

Support at Costway is patient and friendly to talk to, leading users from one end of the purchase process to the other. A 30-day return guarantee on all products, plus warranties on items bought and installed on applicable products, instills confidence that every purchase is safe and secure.

Add to this a strict privacy policy whereby no information is ever shared with a third party. By maintaining these high standards, Costway continues to build trust, loyalty, and satisfaction, helping families around the world enjoy a better, more convenient lifestyle.

Conclusion

Costway "Black Friday at the Castle" is basically a shopper's nerdy fantasy, where Torch Points, bonkers rewards, and discounts will get you going wild. You've got a campaign where savings are the main event. There's a bunch of social stuff, interactive games, and chances to rack up bonus points, all while collecting branded Costway products. So yeah, light up the Black Friday Castle, unlock the vault of royal discounts!

To discover more information, you can visit www.costway.com.

SOURCE Costway