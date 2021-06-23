COTA and University of Chicago Medicine Collaborate To Study Racial Disparities in Cancer Treatment

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, and University of Chicago Medicine announced a research collaboration agreement to investigate racial disparities of care in multiple myeloma to better understand differences in the diagnosis, treatment patterns, and outcomes of patients with this type of cancer.

Multiple myeloma is the second-most-common hematologic malignancy, with an estimated 34,920 new cases and 12,410 deaths expected to occur in the United States in 2021. Research has shown that the incidence rate of myeloma in Black Americans is two to three times higher than in other populations — and the death rates are higher as well. Researchers at COTA and University of Chicago Medicine will use real-world data to examine potential disparities in clinical treatment pathways and outcomes.

The University of Chicago Medicine is a not-for-profit academic medical health system based on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park. They are at the forefront of health equity in the South Side and Southland communities, committed to strategically addressing chronic conditions and other complex health needs in this region.

"Black Americans are grossly underrepresented in clinical trials, and more data is needed to evaluate the best treatments for this population," said Benjamin Derman, MD, University of Chicago Medicine. "It is critical that we understand optimal treatment pathways and risk prognostication in Black populations. Leveraging COTA's expertise in real-world data, we can evaluate reasons for racial disparities in multiple myeloma outcomes and improve the way we care for these patients moving forward."

COTA provides comprehensive oncology real-world data abstraction, curation, and analytics capabilities to leading healthcare provider organizations and life sciences companies that are caring and developing treatments for patients living with a wide range of cancers. The company uniquely combines oncology expertise with technology-enabled data abstraction techniques to

"We are excited to be collaborating with the University of Chicago Medicine to generate inclusive research that can improve our understanding of multiple myeloma across all racial and ethnic groups." said C.K. Wang, MD, Chief Medical Officer, COTA. "There is a significant need to address the persistent lack of diversity and inclusion in clinical trial participation and research. This collaboration aligns with COTA's mission to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has the clear path to the right care."

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported human data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com .

CONTACT: Jaimee Ryan - [email protected]

SOURCE COTA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cotahealthcare.com

