Cota Chief Medical Officer to Present at HLTH

Dr. Norden will be speaking on a panel titled, "A Radical Approach to Oncology Decision-Making," under Track 1: "Believe It Or Not! Awe-inspiring Solutions." During his portion of the panel, Dr. Norden will provide an overview of the Cota Nodal Address (CNA), a precise patented patient classification system, and share how Cota is working with notable health systems including, Hackensack Meridian Health and Baptist Health South Florida.

The CNA is the first and only system that classifies patients on the basis of clinically and prognostically meaningful attributes using a concise digital code that can be assigned in real time. The patented approach permits detailed analysis of practice patterns, care variation, outcomes, toxicities and cost.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point right now," explained Dr. Norden. "Organizations need tools, like the CNA, to accelerate the path to precision medicine in order to improve patient care and reduce overall costs to the health system. I am honored to be speaking at this conference among so many fellow healthcare innovators to share Cota's approach."

For those interested in attending Dr. Norden's presentation, please refer to the following information:

What: "A Radical Approach to Oncology Decision-Making"

"A Radical Approach to Oncology Decision-Making" Who: Dr. Andrew Norden, chief medical officer of Cota

When: Sunday, May 6 from 3:10 – 3:50 p.m. ET

Where: The Aria, Las Vegas

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Cota representatives at the event, please reach out to Cota via info@cotahealthcare.com.

About Cota

Cota is a real-world data and analytics company that enables providers, payers and life science companies involved in diagnosing and treating complex diseases to optimize the outcomes of individual patients and lower the overall cost of the patient population served. It is powered by the patented Cota Nodal Address™ (CNA) system, a unique digital classification methodology built by leading physicians and data scientists. The CNA is the first and only system that precisely categorizes patient factors, their diseases and intended therapies, enabling precision medicine at scale.

Cota's technology enriches medical records to create research-grade data and joins it with a suite of analysis, visualization and management tools. This enables providers, payers and life science companies to analyze, report on and research outcomes, costs, treatments and quality at any granularity and stage of the patient journey. The result is a constantly improving system that merges technology and medicine to improve the lives of patients everywhere. For more information, go to www.cotahealthcare.com.

