COTA, Inc. and Kite Collaborate To Expand the Use of Real-World Data To Drive Faster, Effective Treatments for Cancers

"COTA's real-world data will be used to accelerate Kite's drug development pipeline." - COTA CEO Mike Doyle

"At COTA, we pride ourselves not just on the high quality of the data we deliver to our partners, but also on our ability to collaborate with sponsors to inform clinical research and get the best drugs to patients more efficiently," said Mike Doyle, CEO of COTA. "With the support of the FDA, Kite and many others, COTA is helping to pioneer the use of RWD in clinical research with the ultimate goal of accelerating clinical development, reducing healthcare costs, and helping cancer patients live longer, healthier lives."

COTA provides comprehensive and diverse cancer RWD to leading life sciences and healthcare provider organizations that are caring and developing treatments for patients living with a wide range of cancers. COTA uniquely combines its oncology expertise with technology-enabled human data abstraction to curate meaningful, longitudinal, and de-identified patient data. As RWD is increasingly applied in clinical development, COTA's customized data sets can help increase patient diversity in clinical trials; expand indications of already approved drugs; replace the traditional standard-of-care or placebo group via a RWD-powered synthetic control arm; and empower life sciences companies to make faster decisions on their pipeline.

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported human data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com .

