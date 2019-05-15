Cotecna Acquires Neotron, a Leading Provider of Analytical Solutions to the Food Sector

GENEVA, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotecna announces it has completed the acquisition of Neotron, a global provider of testing services for food products, supplements, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, based in Italy.

Founded in 1975 by Gian Carlo Gatti, Neotron is one of the largest analytical safety laboratories in Europe with over 550 employees, performing 2,000 accredited tests and processing close to 300,000 samples per year. The company provides chemical, biochemical, microbiological, physical and sensory analysis. Neotron operates from a single site which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory spanning over 10,000 m2 in Modena, and serves clients from 50 different countries.

Sébastien Dannaud, CEO, Cotecna Inspection S.A, comments:

"We are excited to welcome Neotron and its talented team to Cotecna. The acquisition of Neotron represents a significant milestone in the delivery of Cotecna's growth ambitions. Through Neotron, Cotecna will be able to offer a broader range of testing solutions to its customers along the agriculture and food supply chains. We intend to leverage their laboratory platform, scientific reputation and extensive competencies to rapidly expand our food testing business across our geographical network."

Gian Carlo Gatti, Founder of Neotron, says:

"We are delighted to join the Cotecna Group. By relying on the Group's global footprint, we will be able to expand our capabilities in food testing into new geographies. Cotecna's values and culture are similar to those of Neotron's, with family roots and a focus on superior customer service. As such, we remain entirely committed to high-quality standards by maintaining our values and customer focus."

About Cotecna

Cotecna is a global leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services. We offer solutions to facilitate trade and make supply chains safer and more efficient for our clients. Our trusted network of professionals and certified laboratories provide expertise across four key sectors: agriculture & food, government & trade, minerals & metals, and general cargo. Founded in Switzerland in 1974, Cotecna started off as a family business and has now grown to become a world-class international player with over 4000 employees in more than 100 offices across approximately 50 countries.

