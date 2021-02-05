Coterie Closes $11.5M in Series A-1 Financing, Bringing Total Funds Raised to $25M to Make Small Business Insurance Faster & Easier

Coterie helps out small business owners who need simple, timely, and affordable insurance coverage. Tweet this

Since raising its Series A, Coterie has continued to successfully team up with key platforms such as Intuit Quickbooks and Thryv to deliver easy and affordable business insurance through the tools and services that small business owners are already using.

In addition, Coterie recently announced it had launched solutions to help independent agents and brokers more seamlessly sell and service small business insurance, continuing to build on its vision to make business insurance simple, anywhere it is available. To kick off this channel, the company announced partnerships with Independent Market Solutions and First Connect to extend their capabilities to thousands of agencies already serving small businesses.

"We're excited to invest in Coterie and partner with David and his team in bringing simple to buy insurance products to the small businesses that need them," said Karim Hirji, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Intact Ventures. "By either embedding its coverage options directly into the platforms that businesses already operate within, or by offering seamless binding capabilities to traditional agencies, Coterie helps out small business owners who need simple, timely, and affordable insurance coverage."

Coterie integrates insurance into platforms and processes that businesses already use, greatly simplifying the process of buying business insurance. Their tech-based approach to business insurance uses data-driven automation, providing accurate, affordable coverage – without the hassle. With Coterie, fast, easy, and reliable coverage reaches businesses where they are, when they need it. It's truly small business insurance, simplified. Visit www.coterieinsurance.com to learn more today.

