COTERIE MEDIA AWARDED THE TOP SPOT ON THE COWBOY100 LIST

Cowboy100 Recognizes Fastest-Growing Owned and Led Companies of Oklahoma State University Alumni

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie Media has won the number one spot in the 2024 Cowboy100, an award that recognizes the fastest-growing companies measured by total revenue among the top 100 best-performing companies founded and operated by Oklahoma State University's (OSU) alumni. The list of Cowboy100 honorees includes a diverse group of companies from multiple industries across the country, including those owned by women, minorities, and veterans, that combined account for an excess of $14.5 billion corporate annual gross revenue.

"It's both humbling and a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Cowboy100 for a second consecutive year," stated Carey Warren, co-founder and CEO of Coterie Media and an OSU alum. "Last year Coterie Media earned the second spot for fastest revenue growth, so to be awarded the top spot for our company's acceleration this past year is a testament to our dynamic team and stellar partners. We are grateful to the OSU Spears School of Business, the OSU Foundation, and the Riata Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship for their recognition of our work."

Presented by the Riata Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in conjunction with the Oklahoma State University Foundation at a recent gala celebration, the Cowboy100 is an acknowledgement of the businesses and leadership achievements of Oklahoma State University graduates. It highlights the contribution of entrepreneurial graduates from across the university and their positive influence on OSU, the students, and businesses across the nation. A full list of Cowboy100 2024 winners can be found here.

Coterie Media is an integrated marketing communications agency dedicated to elevating brands, increasing engagement, and achieving data-driven results across the entire media landscape. We take a client-centric approach that prioritizes proactive, personalized attention while upholding our founding values of excellence, integrity, and innovation. With over two decades of experience, we've partnered with a diverse array of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to cutting-edge startups. We specialize in crafting multi-channel marketing and publicity campaigns tailored to each brand's unique needs. Our expertise spans from B2B to B2C with extensive experience within the entertainment, lifestyle, health & wellness, food, technology, and social impact industries. For additional information, visit www.coteriemedia.com

